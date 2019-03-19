LPSCMB
5 Lipscomb
Bisons
26-7
away team logo
89
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Tue Mar. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
81
TF 14
home team logo
DAVID
4 Davidson
Wildcats
24-10
ML: +122
DAVID -2.5, O/U 149
ML: -146
LPSCMB
DAVID

No Text

Lipscomb tops Davidson 89-81 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Michael Buckland had 17 points and Rob Marberry posted 17 points as Lipscomb defeated Davidson 89-81 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Buckland hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Garrison Mathews had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (26-7). Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.

Kellan Grady scored a season-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (24-10). Luke Frampton added 19 points. Luka Brajkovic had 15 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Mathews
J. Gudmundsson
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
44.8 Field Goal % 46.0
40.6 Three Point % 35.3
85.0 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Eli Pepper 1.0
  Luke Frampton missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Matt Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Matt Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Luke Frampton 11.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah 12.0
+ 1 Michael Buckland made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Michael Buckland made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Carter Collins 19.0
Team Stats
Points 89 81
Field Goals 30-56 (53.6%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 22 18
Team 0 4
Assists 18 23
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
M. Buckland G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
31 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Lipscomb 26-7 424789
home team logo 4 Davidson 24-10 473481
DAVID -2.5, O/U 149
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
DAVID -2.5, O/U 149
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Lipscomb 26-7 83.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo 4 Davidson 24-10 70.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
3
M. Buckland G 5.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.1 APG 45.2 FG%
31
K. Grady G 16.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.8 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Buckland G 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
31
K. Grady G 31 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
53.6 FG% 50.8
52.4 3PT FG% 46.2
81.8 FT% 81.8
Lipscomb
Starters
M. Buckland
R. Marberry
G. Mathews
E. Pepper
K. Cooper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Buckland 19 3 2 5/7 4/6 5/5 0 25 0 0 1 0 3
R. Marberry 17 4 2 7/10 0/0 3/4 4 22 0 1 0 3 1
G. Mathews 14 7 1 4/12 1/6 5/6 3 28 0 0 1 1 6
E. Pepper 8 6 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 5 1 5
K. Cooper 8 2 6 3/7 2/3 0/0 4 28 3 0 3 0 2
Starters
M. Buckland
R. Marberry
G. Mathews
E. Pepper
K. Cooper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Buckland 19 3 2 5/7 4/6 5/5 0 25 0 0 1 0 3
R. Marberry 17 4 2 7/10 0/0 3/4 4 22 0 1 0 3 1
G. Mathews 14 7 1 4/12 1/6 5/6 3 28 0 0 1 1 6
E. Pepper 8 6 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 5 1 5
K. Cooper 8 2 6 3/7 2/3 0/0 4 28 3 0 3 0 2
Bench
A. Asadullah
M. Rose
A. Fleming
N. Moran
J. Wolfe
A. Jones
Z. Flener
G. Jones
J. Merritt
J. Strates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Asadullah 10 3 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 18 1 1 0 2 1
M. Rose 7 0 1 2/5 2/4 1/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 0
A. Fleming 6 1 2 2/2 0/0 2/3 1 15 0 0 2 0 1
N. Moran 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wolfe 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
A. Jones 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2
Z. Flener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Strates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 29 18 30/56 11/21 18/22 16 200 7 2 13 7 22
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 31 7 4 12/21 5/7 2/4 1 40 1 0 2 1 6
L. Frampton 19 1 4 7/16 5/14 0/0 4 36 0 0 2 0 1
L. Brajkovic 15 3 1 7/12 0/1 1/1 3 33 1 1 3 1 2
J. Gudmundsson 9 7 10 1/5 1/2 6/6 4 39 2 0 6 2 5
K. Pritchett 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
K. Grady
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 31 7 4 12/21 5/7 2/4 1 40 1 0 2 1 6
L. Frampton 19 1 4 7/16 5/14 0/0 4 36 0 0 2 0 1
L. Brajkovic 15 3 1 7/12 0/1 1/1 3 33 1 1 3 1 2
J. Gudmundsson 9 7 10 1/5 1/2 6/6 4 39 2 0 6 2 5
K. Pritchett 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
C. Collins
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
D. Kovacevic
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 4 4 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 27 3 0 0 2 2
B. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kovacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 25 23 30/59 12/26 9/11 18 200 7 1 14 7 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores