Lipscomb tops Davidson 89-81 in NIT
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Michael Buckland had 17 points and Rob Marberry posted 17 points as Lipscomb defeated Davidson 89-81 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Buckland hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Garrison Mathews had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (26-7). Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.
Kellan Grady scored a season-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (24-10). Luke Frampton added 19 points. Luka Brajkovic had 15 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|40.6
|Three Point %
|35.3
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by Eli Pepper
|1.0
|Luke Frampton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Matt Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Matt Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Luke Frampton
|11.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah
|12.0
|+ 1
|Michael Buckland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Michael Buckland made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Carter Collins
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|81
|Field Goals
|30-56 (53.6%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|18
|23
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|M. Buckland G
|5.7 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
31
|K. Grady G
|16.8 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Buckland G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|K. Grady G
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|53.6
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Buckland
|19
|3
|2
|5/7
|4/6
|5/5
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Marberry
|17
|4
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|G. Mathews
|14
|7
|1
|4/12
|1/6
|5/6
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|E. Pepper
|8
|6
|2
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5
|K. Cooper
|8
|2
|6
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Asadullah
|10
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|M. Rose
|7
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Fleming
|6
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Moran
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wolfe
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Flener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|29
|18
|30/56
|11/21
|18/22
|16
|200
|7
|2
|13
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|31
|7
|4
|12/21
|5/7
|2/4
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|L. Frampton
|19
|1
|4
|7/16
|5/14
|0/0
|4
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Brajkovic
|15
|3
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|33
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|9
|7
|10
|1/5
|1/2
|6/6
|4
|39
|2
|0
|6
|2
|5
|K. Pritchett
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|4
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|B. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Czerapowicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|25
|23
|30/59
|12/26
|9/11
|18
|200
|7
|1
|14
|7
|18