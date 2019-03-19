MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis topped San Diego 74-60 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Kyvon Davenport added 16 points and three blocks.

Olin Carter III had 17 points for the Toreros (21-15). Tyler Williams added 11 points and six assists. Yauhen Massalski had 11 rebounds.

