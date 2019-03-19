USD
MEMP

No Text

Martin scores 21 to lift Memphis over San Diego 74-60 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis topped San Diego 74-60 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Kyvon Davenport added 16 points and three blocks.

Olin Carter III had 17 points for the Toreros (21-15). Tyler Williams added 11 points and six assists. Yauhen Massalski had 11 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Wright
J. Martin
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.1 Field Goal % 44.9
32.7 Three Point % 34.8
78.6 Free Throw % 76.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris 27.0
  Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax 48.0
  Isaiah Pineiro missed floating jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Olin Carter III 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Kyvon Davenport 1:15
Team Stats
Points 60 74
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 22 22
Team 4 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 7 13
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 22 13
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
O. Carter III G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Martin G
21 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 6 San Diego 21-15 303060
home team logo 3 Memphis 22-13 373774
MEMP -6.5, O/U 156
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEMP -6.5, O/U 156
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo 6 San Diego 21-15 72.3 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 3 Memphis 22-13 80.6 PPG 41.5 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
3
O. Carter III G 14.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.6 APG 44.3 FG%
3
J. Martin G 19.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
O. Carter III G 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Martin G 21 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
36.7 FG% 48.3
41.7 3PT FG% 26.7
85.7 FT% 82.4
San Diego
Starters
O. Carter III
T. Williams
I. Pineiro
I. Wright
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Carter III 17 4 1 6/17 5/9 0/0 4 33 2 0 2 1 3
T. Williams 11 1 6 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 38 1 0 0 0 1
I. Pineiro 8 8 1 4/15 0/2 0/0 1 37 0 1 6 2 6
I. Wright 7 2 3 1/5 1/4 4/4 4 34 2 0 7 0 2
A. Floresca 4 6 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 4 2
Starters
O. Carter III
T. Williams
I. Pineiro
I. Wright
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Carter III 17 4 1 6/17 5/9 0/0 4 33 2 0 2 1 3
T. Williams 11 1 6 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 38 1 0 0 0 1
I. Pineiro 8 8 1 4/15 0/2 0/0 1 37 0 1 6 2 6
I. Wright 7 2 3 1/5 1/4 4/4 4 34 2 0 7 0 2
A. Floresca 4 6 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 4 2
Bench
Y. Massalski
F. Sullivan
J. Calcaterra
J. Martinez
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
A. Ferguson
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
D. Moss
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Massalski 8 11 1 4/7 0/0 0/1 5 22 1 2 5 3 8
F. Sullivan 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
J. Calcaterra 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 13 22/60 10/24 6/7 17 198 7 3 22 11 22
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 21 7 2 7/12 0/2 7/9 1 34 1 0 4 3 4
K. Davenport 16 4 0 7/11 0/2 2/2 3 32 2 3 1 1 3
R. Thornton 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 28 3 2 0 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 14 1 0 1 0 1
K. Brewton Jr. 2 3 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 19 0 1 4 0 3
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 21 7 2 7/12 0/2 7/9 1 34 1 0 4 3 4
K. Davenport 16 4 0 7/11 0/2 2/2 3 32 2 3 1 1 3
R. Thornton 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 28 3 2 0 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 14 1 0 1 0 1
K. Brewton Jr. 2 3 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 19 0 1 4 0 3
Bench
T. Harris
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 16 4 2 6/11 4/7 0/0 0 26 2 0 0 1 3
A. Lomax 6 1 2 1/3 0/1 4/4 2 16 1 0 2 0 1
I. Maurice 2 2 1 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 1 1
A. Jones 1 4 3 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 17 2 1 1 0 4
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 28 14 28/58 4/15 14/17 13 198 13 7 13 6 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores