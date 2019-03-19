No Text
Martin scores 21 to lift Memphis over San Diego 74-60 in NIT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis topped San Diego 74-60 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.
Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (22-13). Kyvon Davenport added 16 points and three blocks.
Olin Carter III had 17 points for the Toreros (21-15). Tyler Williams added 11 points and six assists. Yauhen Massalski had 11 rebounds.
Key Players
I. Wright
J. Martin
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|32.7
|Three Point %
|34.8
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|76.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|27.0
|Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|48.0
|Isaiah Pineiro missed floating jump shot
|50.0
|+ 1
|Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Olin Carter III
|1:08
|Offensive rebound by Kyvon Davenport
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|74
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|22
|13
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|1
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
3
|O. Carter III G
|14.8 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|44.3 FG%
|
3
|J. Martin G
|19.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|4.4 APG
|44.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Carter III G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. Martin G
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Carter III
|17
|4
|1
|6/17
|5/9
|0/0
|4
|33
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Williams
|11
|1
|6
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Pineiro
|8
|8
|1
|4/15
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|I. Wright
|7
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|34
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2
|A. Floresca
|4
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Massalski
|8
|11
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|22
|1
|2
|5
|3
|8
|F. Sullivan
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Calcaterra
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|33
|13
|22/60
|10/24
|6/7
|17
|198
|7
|3
|22
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|21
|7
|2
|7/12
|0/2
|7/9
|1
|34
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|K. Davenport
|16
|4
|0
|7/11
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|R. Thornton
|6
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|M. Parks Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Brewton Jr.
|2
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|16
|4
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Lomax
|6
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Maurice
|2
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Jones
|1
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|28
|14
|28/58
|4/15
|14/17
|13
|198
|13
|7
|13
|6
|22