NORFLK
COLO

No Text

Battey leads Colorado over Norfolk State 76-60 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 25, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Evan Battey recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to lift Colorado to a 76-60 win over Norfolk State in the second round of the NIT on Monday night.

Tyler Bey had 17 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (23-12). The Buffaloes have their third-most wins in program history - with all four 23-plus win seasons coming under coach Tad Boyle. D'Shawn Schwartz added 11 points. Daylen Kountz had 10 points for the home team.

Colorado will play at Texas on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Mastadi Pitt had 14 points for the Spartans (22-14). Nic Thomas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alex Long had 10 points. Norfolk State made just 10 of 21 free throws.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Whitley
M. Wright IV
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
41.3 Field Goal % 49.5
25.3 Three Point % 36.0
58.0 Free Throw % 81.2
+ 3 Joe Bryant Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyonze Chavis 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyonze Chavis 11.0
  Eli Parquet missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Eli Parquet made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Chris Ford 11.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Martinka 37.0
  Mastadi Pitt missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Shooting foul on Chris Ford 56.0
  Personal foul on Nic Thomas 1:09
Team Stats
Points 60 76
Field Goals 21-64 (32.8%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 10-21 (47.6%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 42
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 22 33
Team 3 5
Assists 9 18
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Pitt G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Bey G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Norfolk State 22-14 233760
home team logo 4 Colorado 23-12 433376
COLO -14, O/U 146.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
COLO -14, O/U 146.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Norfolk State 22-14 74.1 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 4 Colorado 23-12 74.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
0
M. Pitt G 9.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.8 APG 40.5 FG%
1
T. Bey G 13.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.6 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Pitt G 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
T. Bey G 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
32.8 FG% 50.0
28.6 3PT FG% 31.6
47.6 FT% 76.2
Norfolk State
Starters
M. Pitt
A. Long
N. Thomas
S. Whitley
J. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Pitt 14 2 1 4/11 3/8 3/3 2 26 0 0 2 1 1
A. Long 11 2 1 5/10 0/0 1/3 4 25 2 1 2 2 0
N. Thomas 10 9 0 3/15 3/7 1/2 2 33 1 0 2 2 7
S. Whitley 7 7 3 3/10 0/3 1/1 2 24 3 0 2 3 4
J. Butler 4 4 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 20 0 2 0 0 4
Starters
M. Pitt
A. Long
N. Thomas
S. Whitley
J. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Pitt 14 2 1 4/11 3/8 3/3 2 26 0 0 2 1 1
A. Long 11 2 1 5/10 0/0 1/3 4 25 2 1 2 2 0
N. Thomas 10 9 0 3/15 3/7 1/2 2 33 1 0 2 2 7
S. Whitley 7 7 3 3/10 0/3 1/1 2 24 3 0 2 3 4
J. Butler 4 4 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 20 0 2 0 0 4
Bench
A. Branch
J. Bryant Jr.
D. Jamerson Jr.
B. Fitzgerald
K. Chavis
C. Ford
O. Momah
J. Bishop
C. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Branch 5 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/2 2 16 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bryant Jr. 5 1 1 1/1 1/1 2/4 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
D. Jamerson Jr. 2 4 1 1/8 0/6 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 2 2
B. Fitzgerald 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
K. Chavis 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2
C. Ford 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 4 9 0 0 2 1 1
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 34 9 21/64 8/28 10/21 22 200 7 3 10 12 22
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 17 9 2 7/8 0/0 3/4 1 25 1 1 2 3 6
E. Battey 12 10 3 3/8 0/0 6/7 2 22 0 2 2 0 10
D. Schwartz 11 2 2 4/10 0/3 3/4 0 33 1 1 1 0 2
M. Wright IV 6 5 6 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 32 1 0 4 0 5
S. Gatling 4 0 2 1/6 1/6 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
T. Bey
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 17 9 2 7/8 0/0 3/4 1 25 1 1 2 3 6
E. Battey 12 10 3 3/8 0/0 6/7 2 22 0 2 2 0 10
D. Schwartz 11 2 2 4/10 0/3 3/4 0 33 1 1 1 0 2
M. Wright IV 6 5 6 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 32 1 0 4 0 5
S. Gatling 4 0 2 1/6 1/6 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Kountz
L. Siewert
A. Strating
E. Parquet
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
A. McQuade
N. Wright
D. Brown
D. Walton
J. Dombek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 10 2 1 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 2
L. Siewert 7 6 2 2/4 1/3 2/2 3 19 0 0 0 0 6
A. Strating 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 1
E. Parquet 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 9 0 0 1 0 0
A. Martinka 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
B. Ersek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. McQuade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 37 18 27/54 6/19 16/21 12 200 3 4 12 4 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores