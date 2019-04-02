TEXSO
Cohen lifts Green Bay past Texas Southern 87-86 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 02, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Sandy Cohen III scored 23 points as Green Bay narrowly beat Texas Southern 87-86 in overtime in the semifinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Tuesday night.

Cohen stole it at the top of the 3-point arc and raced the other way for a dunk and free throw for an 85-82 lead with 1:10 to go.

Jeremy Combs made a put-back shot with eight seconds left to give Texas Southern an 86-85 lead but after a timeout, Cohen dribbled down the court and sank a free-throw line jumper at 1.5. The Tigers' heave at the buzzer didn't hit the rim.

Trevian Bell added a career-high 21 points for the Phoenix (21-16). Tank Hemphill had 12 points and Cohen reached 1,000 points in just his 59th game with Green Bay.

Green Bay will play at Marshall on Thursday night in the championship game.

Tyrik Armstrong had 23 points for the Tigers (24-14). Combs added 21 points. Devocio Butler had 19 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
J. Combs
S. Cohen III
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
60.2 Field Goal % 47.7
23.8 Three Point % 32.7
59.0 Free Throw % 77.3
  Defensive rebound by Green Bay 0.0
  John Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Sandy Cohen III made jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Jeremy Combs made layup 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeremy Combs 8.0
  Divonte Lumpkin missed layup, blocked by Sandy Cohen III 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Eden Ewing 21.0
  Sandy Cohen III missed jump shot 23.0
+ 2 John Jones made jump shot 50.0
  Offensive rebound by John Jones 53.0
  Tyrik Armstrong missed jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 86 87
Field Goals 33-77 (42.9%) 38-70 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 46
Offensive 15 15
Defensive 19 28
Team 5 3
Assists 12 24
Steals 13 5
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 12 21
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
20
T. Armstrong G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
S. Cohen III G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
12OTT
away team logo Texas Southern 24-14 32441086
home team logo Green Bay 21-16 36401187
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Texas Southern 24-14 81.6 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Green Bay 21-16 81.6 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
20
T. Armstrong G 7.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.1 APG 41.5 FG%
1
S. Cohen III G 17.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 4.8 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
20
T. Armstrong G 23 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
1
S. Cohen III G 23 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
42.9 FG% 54.3
36.4 3PT FG% 32.0
57.1 FT% 27.3
Texas Southern
Starters
T. Armstrong
J. Combs
D. Butler
E. Ewing
J. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Armstrong 23 2 6 9/16 3/6 2/2 3 45 7 0 3 0 2
J. Combs 21 8 0 10/16 1/2 0/6 4 42 1 2 4 6 2
D. Butler 19 6 3 7/16 3/7 2/2 2 38 2 1 2 2 4
E. Ewing 11 9 0 3/10 0/0 5/6 0 32 0 0 0 2 7
J. Jones 4 3 2 1/8 0/5 2/2 1 28 0 0 3 1 2
Bench
J. Hopkins
D. Lumpkin
M. Dobbins
J. Patterson
S. Olden II
T. Reed
D. Bruce
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
C. McClelland
A. McClelland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hopkins 5 4 1 2/7 0/0 1/3 1 14 1 0 0 4 0
D. Lumpkin 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 25 2 0 0 0 2
M. Dobbins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Olden II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bruce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 12 33/77 8/22 12/21 16 225 13 3 12 15 19
Green Bay
Starters
S. Cohen III
T. Hemphill
P. Pipes
J. McNair
C. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 23 8 7 10/17 0/3 3/7 2 43 1 2 7 0 8
T. Hemphill 12 6 5 6/10 0/0 0/0 2 35 1 1 4 2 4
P. Pipes 9 4 1 3/7 3/6 0/1 4 31 0 0 2 0 4
J. McNair 8 5 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 28 2 1 1 2 3
C. Schwartz 7 7 3 3/7 1/5 0/0 3 24 1 0 0 3 4
Bench
T. Bell
K. Hankerson
H. Crist
M. Patterson
J. McCloud
T. Parham
J. Smith
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 21 5 2 9/12 3/6 0/2 2 29 0 3 1 4 1
K. Hankerson 7 5 2 3/8 1/4 0/1 0 23 0 2 2 3 2
H. Crist 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 0
M. Patterson 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 2 0 2
J. McCloud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 43 24 38/70 8/25 3/11 19 225 5 9 21 15 28
NCAA BB Scores