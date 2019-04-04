Burks lifts Marshall over Green Bay 90-70 to win CIT title
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) C.J. Burks scored 28 points as Marshall romped past Green Bay 90-70 on Thursday night for the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament championship.
Burks also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in being named the most valuable player. He had a steal on back-to-back possessions and his fast-break dunk gave Marshall a 72-62 midway through the second half.
Taevion Kinsey added 21 points for the Thundering Herd (23-14). Jon Elmore had 17 points on just 5-of-18 shooting. Marshall was 1 for 12 from 3-point range to start the game and finished 3 of 26.
Tank Hemphill had 21 points for the Phoenix (21-17). Sandy Cohen III added 13 points - all in the first half - and JayQuan McCloud had 11.
Green Bay led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Marshall pulled within 42-40 at the break. Cohen made a 3-pointer early in the first half to move into second on Green Bay's single-season scoring list, passing Virginia coach Tony Bennett.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|33.7
|Three Point %
|36.4
|77.3
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|Offensive rebound by Kam Hankerson
|4.0
|TJ Parham missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|TJ Parham made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Taevion Kinsey
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by TJ Parham
|6.0
|Hunter Crist missed jump shot
|8.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Marshall
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Thieneman
|53.0
|Hunter Crist missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Hunter Crist missed 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Jon Elmore
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|90
|Field Goals
|27-72 (37.5%)
|35-72 (48.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|3-26 (11.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|52
|Offensive
|13
|15
|Defensive
|29
|34
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|10
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|T. Hemphill F
|11.5 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|53.3 FG%
|
14
|C. Burks G
|17.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|47.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hemphill F
|21 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|C. Burks G
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|48.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|11.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hemphill
|21
|13
|1
|9/20
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|S. Cohen III
|13
|6
|1
|5/12
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|J. McNair
|9
|7
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|14
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|C. Schwartz
|5
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Pipes
|3
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|1/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|1/1
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Hankerson
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Bell
|3
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|23
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|T. Parham
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|H. Crist
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Patterson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|42
|8
|27/72
|6/21
|10/20
|22
|200
|6
|3
|12
|13
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Burks
|28
|7
|6
|12/21
|1/5
|3/6
|1
|33
|3
|1
|5
|1
|6
|J. Elmore
|17
|6
|3
|5/18
|1/8
|6/8
|4
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|J. Williams
|4
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|J. West
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. George
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kinsey
|21
|11
|1
|8/13
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|35
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|R. Watson
|8
|8
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|I. Bennett
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|M. Beyers
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C. Thieneman
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brooks-Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sustic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dillon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Von Arndt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|49
|12
|35/72
|3/26
|17/26
|18
|200
|9
|10
|9
|15
|34