Burks lifts Marshall over Green Bay 90-70 to win CIT title

  • Apr 04, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) C.J. Burks scored 28 points as Marshall romped past Green Bay 90-70 on Thursday night for the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament championship.

Burks also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in being named the most valuable player. He had a steal on back-to-back possessions and his fast-break dunk gave Marshall a 72-62 midway through the second half.

Taevion Kinsey added 21 points for the Thundering Herd (23-14). Jon Elmore had 17 points on just 5-of-18 shooting. Marshall was 1 for 12 from 3-point range to start the game and finished 3 of 26.

Tank Hemphill had 21 points for the Phoenix (21-17). Sandy Cohen III added 13 points - all in the first half - and JayQuan McCloud had 11.

Green Bay led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Marshall pulled within 42-40 at the break. Cohen made a 3-pointer early in the first half to move into second on Green Bay's single-season scoring list, passing Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

---

Key Players
S. Cohen III
J. Elmore
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.5 Field Goal % 39.3
33.7 Three Point % 36.4
77.3 Free Throw % 78.9
Team Stats
Points 70 90
Field Goals 27-72 (37.5%) 35-72 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 3-26 (11.5%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 52
Offensive 13 15
Defensive 29 34
Team 2 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 0
10
T. Hemphill F
21 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
14
C. Burks G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
away team logo Green Bay 21-17 422870
home team logo Marshall 23-14 405090
Green Bay
Starters
T. Hemphill
S. Cohen III
J. McNair
C. Schwartz
P. Pipes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hemphill 21 13 1 9/20 0/0 3/4 3 31 1 0 2 5 8
S. Cohen III 13 6 1 5/12 3/4 0/0 3 33 0 1 4 0 6
J. McNair 9 7 1 4/5 0/0 1/3 3 14 0 1 3 4 3
C. Schwartz 5 3 1 1/4 1/2 2/2 2 19 1 0 0 1 2
P. Pipes 3 2 2 1/7 0/4 1/4 3 27 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. McCloud
K. Hankerson
T. Bell
T. Parham
H. Crist
M. Patterson
J. Smith
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCloud 11 3 1 4/9 2/7 1/1 5 21 1 0 0 0 3
K. Hankerson 4 2 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 1 1
T. Bell 3 3 1 1/6 0/2 1/2 0 23 2 1 0 0 3
T. Parham 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
H. Crist 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Patterson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 1 1
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 42 8 27/72 6/21 10/20 22 200 6 3 12 13 29
Marshall
Starters
C. Burks
J. Elmore
J. Williams
J. West
D. George
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Burks 28 7 6 12/21 1/5 3/6 1 33 3 1 5 1 6
J. Elmore 17 6 3 5/18 1/8 6/8 4 39 0 1 2 0 6
J. Williams 4 7 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 3 0 3 4
J. West 4 2 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 1 22 3 0 1 0 2
D. George 3 2 0 1/3 0/2 1/1 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
T. Kinsey
R. Watson
I. Bennett
M. Beyers
C. Thieneman
L. Thomas
D. Murphy
C. Brooks-Harris
A. Sustic
J. Dillon
W. Von Arndt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kinsey 21 11 1 8/13 1/5 4/4 2 35 3 3 0 7 4
R. Watson 8 8 1 3/4 0/0 2/6 2 15 0 0 0 3 5
I. Bennett 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 4 16 0 1 1 0 3
M. Beyers 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 1 1
C. Thieneman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
L. Thomas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Murphy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Brooks-Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sustic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Von Arndt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 49 12 35/72 3/26 17/26 18 200 9 10 9 15 34
