HOFSTRA
USD

No Text

Hartfield, Calcaterra help San Diego rally to beat Hofstra

  • AP
  • Nov 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Braun Hartfield and Joey Calcaterra combined for 44 points as San Diego took control in the second half to beat Hofstra 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Hartfield was 10 of 18 from the floor for 25 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Calcaterra scored 19 points while dishing out five assists. Both nailed three 3-pointers. Marion Humphrey added 11 points for San Diego (3-5), which halted a three-game skid with the win.

Calcaterra drained a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Toreros trailed 40-36. He hit another trey early in the second half to give the Toreros a 46-43 lead. San Diego remained out front but could not pull away until the final minutes when Calcaterra nailed his last 3-pointer for a 65-59 advantage with 3:38 left.

Eli Pemberton finished with career-best 30 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (4-3).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Buie
B. Hartfield
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
42.9 Field Goal % 41.6
31.8 Three Point % 23.5
89.5 Free Throw % 63.3
  Offensive rebound by Hofstra 1.0
  Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart 4.0
  Braun Hartfield missed layup 6.0
+ 3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Eli Pemberton 16.0
+ 2 Eli Pemberton made layup 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton 19.0
  Eli Pemberton missed layup 21.0
Team Stats
Points 69 79
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 24 30
Team 2 1
Assists 7 15
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Pemberton G
28 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
B. Hartfield G
25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Hofstra 4-3 402969
home team logo San Diego 3-5 364379
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hofstra 4-3 83.3 PPG 41 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo San Diego 3-5 66.0 PPG 34.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
5
E. Pemberton G 17.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.3 APG 42.6 FG%
1
B. Hartfield G 11.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.0 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Pemberton G 28 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
B. Hartfield G 25 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
36.1 FG% 47.8
20.8 3PT FG% 30.4
83.3 FT% 57.1
Hofstra
Starters
E. Pemberton
D. Buie
T. Coburn
I. Kante
J. Ray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Pemberton 28 8 1 10/20 1/7 7/8 2 37 1 0 2 2 6
D. Buie 11 1 4 3/14 3/7 2/2 0 37 2 0 3 0 1
T. Coburn 10 6 0 2/8 1/4 5/5 3 31 0 0 0 1 5
I. Kante 10 6 0 3/3 0/0 4/6 3 28 0 2 2 2 4
J. Ray 8 5 2 3/9 0/3 2/3 1 35 1 0 0 0 5
Starters
E. Pemberton
D. Buie
T. Coburn
I. Kante
J. Ray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Pemberton 28 8 1 10/20 1/7 7/8 2 37 1 0 2 2 6
D. Buie 11 1 4 3/14 3/7 2/2 0 37 2 0 3 0 1
T. Coburn 10 6 0 2/8 1/4 5/5 3 31 0 0 0 1 5
I. Kante 10 6 0 3/3 0/0 4/6 3 28 0 2 2 2 4
J. Ray 8 5 2 3/9 0/3 2/3 1 35 1 0 0 0 5
Bench
O. Silverio
S. Trueheart
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
C. Burgess
C. Klementowicz
J. Miranda
K. Cramer
C. Gibson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Silverio 2 1 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
S. Trueheart 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 0 2
K. Schutte 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 1 0
H. Hughes 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
C. Burgess 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miranda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gibson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 7 22/61 5/24 20/24 16 200 4 2 8 7 24
San Diego
Starters
B. Hartfield
J. Calcaterra
M. Humphrey
J. Jean-Marie
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hartfield 25 12 3 10/18 3/7 2/4 2 35 3 2 1 3 9
J. Calcaterra 21 2 5 8/17 3/7 2/2 3 36 0 0 0 0 2
M. Humphrey 11 6 0 5/8 1/4 0/0 2 34 0 2 3 0 6
J. Jean-Marie 8 7 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 2 5
A. Floresca 4 4 1 1/3 0/0 2/3 5 13 0 0 1 0 4
Starters
B. Hartfield
J. Calcaterra
M. Humphrey
J. Jean-Marie
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hartfield 25 12 3 10/18 3/7 2/4 2 35 3 2 1 3 9
J. Calcaterra 21 2 5 8/17 3/7 2/2 3 36 0 0 0 0 2
M. Humphrey 11 6 0 5/8 1/4 0/0 2 34 0 2 3 0 6
J. Jean-Marie 8 7 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 2 5
A. Floresca 4 4 1 1/3 0/0 2/3 5 13 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
J. Rodriguez
N. Coleman
F. Sullivan
V. Pinchuk
Y. Massalski
M. Gjerde
S. Philip
R. Parris
F. Doria
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rodriguez 8 5 0 3/7 0/1 2/4 4 19 1 0 1 3 2
N. Coleman 2 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
F. Sullivan 0 2 4 0/3 0/2 0/1 2 24 1 0 0 0 2
V. Pinchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Massalski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gjerde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Parris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Doria - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 38 15 32/67 7/23 8/14 20 200 5 5 7 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores