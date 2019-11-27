MANH
RI

No Text

Dowtin lifts Rhode Island over Manhattan 73-64

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 24 points and Fatts Russell added 20 as Rhode Island beat Manhattan 73-64 on Wednesday.

Tyrese Martin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island (5-2). Cyril Langevine added nine rebounds, and Dowtin made 13 of 16 free throws and grabbed six rebounds.

Russell was ejected after picking up his second technical foul, nine seconds after the first, with the Rams leading 62-50.

Warren Williams had 14 points for the Jaspers (3-2). Tykei Greene added 11 points and six rebounds, and Tyler Reynolds had 11 points.

Rhode Island takes on West Virginia on the road on Sunday. Manhattan faces Stony Brook on the road on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Mack
10 G
F. Russell
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
28.6 Field Goal % 45.4
25.0 Three Point % 32.4
92.9 Free Throw % 88.1
+ 2 Tyler Reynolds made layup, assist by Elijah Buchanan 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Reynolds 1.0
  Samir Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Samir Stewart 6.0
+ 2 Elijah Buchanan made jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Reynolds 21.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 21.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 22-50 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 28-39 (71.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 12 16
Defensive 14 25
Team 5 2
Assists 17 7
Steals 6 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 19
Fouls 28 15
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
0
W. Williams F
14 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
11
J. Dowtin G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Manhattan 3-2 194564
home team logo Rhode Island 5-2 324173
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Manhattan 3-2 67.0 PPG 38 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 5-2 72.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
0
W. Williams F 7.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 55.6 FG%
11
J. Dowtin G 13.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
W. Williams F 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
J. Dowtin G 24 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
39.7 FG% 44.0
30.0 3PT FG% 11.1
50.0 FT% 71.8
Manhattan
Starters
T. Greene
S. Stewart
P. Paulicap
C. Hinckson
E. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Greene 11 6 2 4/14 3/6 0/0 4 31 0 0 2 5 1
S. Stewart 10 3 6 3/10 2/8 2/4 4 32 1 0 3 0 3
P. Paulicap 9 3 0 4/8 0/0 1/1 3 21 2 4 0 1 2
C. Hinckson 7 6 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 4 32 1 1 5 3 3
E. Buchanan 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
T. Greene
S. Stewart
P. Paulicap
C. Hinckson
E. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Greene 11 6 2 4/14 3/6 0/0 4 31 0 0 2 5 1
S. Stewart 10 3 6 3/10 2/8 2/4 4 32 1 0 3 0 3
P. Paulicap 9 3 0 4/8 0/0 1/1 3 21 2 4 0 1 2
C. Hinckson 7 6 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 4 32 1 1 5 3 3
E. Buchanan 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
W. Williams
T. Reynolds
N. Mack
R. Reid
M. Okafor
A. Cisse
E. Lasko
E. Ebube
J. Boyce
M. Glassman
K. Salis
D. Schreier
A. Scariolo
D. Parsons Jr.
T. Hastings
B. Cama
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Williams 14 1 0 6/7 0/0 2/3 4 10 0 0 0 1 0
T. Reynolds 11 3 0 4/13 3/11 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 2 1
N. Mack 0 3 6 0/3 0/3 0/0 5 28 1 0 0 0 3
R. Reid 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 4 0 0
M. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cisse 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Lasko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ebube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Glassman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Salis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schreier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Scariolo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Parsons Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 26 17 25/63 9/30 5/10 28 200 6 5 16 12 14
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
F. Russell
T. Martin
C. Langevine
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 24 6 2 5/9 1/2 13/16 0 37 1 1 3 1 5
F. Russell 20 5 3 7/10 0/2 6/6 4 32 2 0 4 2 3
T. Martin 13 8 1 5/10 0/3 3/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 6
C. Langevine 7 9 1 2/4 0/0 3/6 2 23 0 0 4 4 5
J. Harris 3 7 0 1/7 0/0 1/3 4 26 1 1 3 4 3
Starters
J. Dowtin
F. Russell
T. Martin
C. Langevine
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 24 6 2 5/9 1/2 13/16 0 37 1 1 3 1 5
F. Russell 20 5 3 7/10 0/2 6/6 4 32 2 0 4 2 3
T. Martin 13 8 1 5/10 0/3 3/4 1 37 1 0 2 2 6
C. Langevine 7 9 1 2/4 0/0 3/6 2 23 0 0 4 4 5
J. Harris 3 7 0 1/7 0/0 1/3 4 26 1 1 3 4 3
Bench
J. Toppin
M. Long
D. Tate
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
G. Hammond
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toppin 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 2 2 1
M. Long 2 2 0 0/5 0/1 2/4 1 16 3 0 0 1 1
D. Tate 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 1
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hammond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 41 7 22/50 1/9 28/39 15 200 9 3 19 16 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola