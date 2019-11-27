Dowtin lifts Rhode Island over Manhattan 73-64
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 24 points and Fatts Russell added 20 as Rhode Island beat Manhattan 73-64 on Wednesday.
Tyrese Martin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island (5-2). Cyril Langevine added nine rebounds, and Dowtin made 13 of 16 free throws and grabbed six rebounds.
Russell was ejected after picking up his second technical foul, nine seconds after the first, with the Rams leading 62-50.
Warren Williams had 14 points for the Jaspers (3-2). Tykei Greene added 11 points and six rebounds, and Tyler Reynolds had 11 points.
Rhode Island takes on West Virginia on the road on Sunday. Manhattan faces Stony Brook on the road on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|28.6
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|25.0
|Three Point %
|32.4
|92.9
|Free Throw %
|88.1
|+ 2
|Tyler Reynolds made layup, assist by Elijah Buchanan
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Reynolds
|1.0
|Samir Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Samir Stewart
|6.0
|+ 2
|Elijah Buchanan made jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Reynolds
|21.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
|21.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|73
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|22-50 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|28-39 (71.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|12
|16
|Defensive
|14
|25
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|17
|7
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|19
|Fouls
|28
|15
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|Manhattan 3-2
|67.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Rhode Island 5-2
|72.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|W. Williams F
|7.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
11
|J. Dowtin G
|13.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Williams F
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Dowtin G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|71.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Greene
|11
|6
|2
|4/14
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|S. Stewart
|10
|3
|6
|3/10
|2/8
|2/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Paulicap
|9
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|21
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|C. Hinckson
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|E. Buchanan
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Greene
|11
|6
|2
|4/14
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|S. Stewart
|10
|3
|6
|3/10
|2/8
|2/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Paulicap
|9
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|21
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|C. Hinckson
|7
|6
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|E. Buchanan
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Williams
|14
|1
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Reynolds
|11
|3
|0
|4/13
|3/11
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|N. Mack
|0
|3
|6
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Reid
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|M. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cisse
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Glassman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Salis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schreier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Scariolo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Parsons Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|26
|17
|25/63
|9/30
|5/10
|28
|200
|6
|5
|16
|12
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|24
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/2
|13/16
|0
|37
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|F. Russell
|20
|5
|3
|7/10
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Martin
|13
|8
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|C. Langevine
|7
|9
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5
|J. Harris
|3
|7
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|26
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|24
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/2
|13/16
|0
|37
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|F. Russell
|20
|5
|3
|7/10
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Martin
|13
|8
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|C. Langevine
|7
|9
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5
|J. Harris
|3
|7
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|26
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toppin
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Long
|2
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Tate
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hammond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|41
|7
|22/50
|1/9
|28/39
|15
|200
|9
|3
|19
|16
|25
-
NMEXST
GMASON62
66
2nd 8.0
-
SEMO
CSFULL50
55
2nd 5:17
-
SALAB
LSALLE56
48
2nd 7:50
-
ALCORN
ARKLR39
55
2nd 5:23
-
OKLAST
CUSE58
48
2nd 11:44 ESP2
-
TRINILL
VALPO40
63
2nd 15:44
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST38
43
2nd 19:50
-
PITT
NWEST21
16
1st 3:37 FS1
-
WICHST
WVU16
20
1st 8:19 CBSSN
-
ECENT
UTEP2
9
1st 15:54
-
UGA
CHAMIN12
10
1st 14:30 ESPU
-
WCBC
IDST0
2
1st 19:46
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
MANH
RI64
73
Final
-
MAINE
7UVA26
46
Final
-
DENVER
SNCLRA64
81
Final
-
SFLA
NEB67
74
Final
-
MISS
PSU74
72
Final
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT66
71
Final
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
BRAD60
73
Final
-
SC
NIOWA72
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
DEL61
75
Final
-
GENEVA
ROBERT62
102
Final
-
GALLDET
UVM44
93
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG67
93
Final
-
NORFLK
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
NIAGARA
IPFW54
77
Final
-
8GONZAG
USM94
69
Final
-
HARTFD
SMU58
90
Final
-
13SETON
11OREG0
0140 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SDAK
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
USD0
0143 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SJST
OREGST0
0142 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESP2