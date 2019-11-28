DAVID
MARQET

No Text

Howard scores 40, Marquette beats Davidson 73-63.

  • AP
  • Nov 28, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Markus Howard scored 40 points as Marquette beat Davidson 73-63 in the opening round of the Orlando Invitational on Thursday night.

It was Howard's fifth career game of 40 or more points. The effort also broke the tourney record of 38, set by Marquette's Matt Carlino against Georgia Tech in 2014.

''Offensively we're still figuring out who we are, and while we're doing that we need Markus to be Markus,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

With Marquette (4-1) clinging to a 60-59 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play, Howard made a layup and hit a free throw to complete a three-point play before adding a 3-pointer to key a game-ending surge.

''My team and coaches gave me the 'go' and I felt very comfortable trying to do what I could,'' Howard said.

Kellan Grady had 28 points for Davidson (2-4). He scored 14 in the first half to help the Wildcats go up 26-25 at the break.

''There's no doubt this was an absolutely sensational effort by our guys,'' Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. ''This is the kind of effort they're capable of every time they step on the court.''

Howard scored 15 first-half points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Davidson went 0 for 15 from behind the arc, ending a streak making at least one 3-pointer at 809 consecutive games. The previous time the Wildcats didn't make a 3 was Jan. 15, 1994 in a 65-63 win at East Tennessee State.

''That was definitely our biggest point of emphasis on the game, guarding the 3-point line,'' Howard said.

Marquette, which also got 12 points from Sacar Anim, converted 6 of 17 from behind the arc.

Davidson stayed close by dominating in the paint, outscoring Marquette 34-14.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Held its previous four opponents to 36% shooting. Davidson, however, connected for 45.8% (11 of 24) in the first half. The Wildcats ended up at 45.3% (24 of 53).

Davidson: Played the second games in a stretch of nine of 10 road games. It should be a test for how the Wildcats handle adversity heading into the conference schedule in January.

UP NEXT

Marquette faces USC in a Friday semifinal.

Davidson will meet Fairfield in the consolation round.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Grady
31 G
K. McEwen
25 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
52.4 Field Goal % 38.1
28.0 Three Point % 55.0
77.3 Free Throw % 88.5
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 30.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 39.0
  Markus Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee 39.0
+ 2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 50.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made free throw 54.0
Team Stats
Points 63 73
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 0-15 (0.0%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 27-38 (71.1%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 29 25
Team 0 0
Assists 8 4
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 28 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
28 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
40 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 2-4 263763
home team logo Marquette 4-1 254873
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 2-4 74.4 PPG 32 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Marquette 4-1 70.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
31
K. Grady G 16.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.8 APG 50.0 FG%
0
M. Howard G 21.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 28 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
0
M. Howard G 40 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 38.5
0.0 3PT FG% 35.3
65.2 FT% 71.1
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
C. Collins
M. Jones
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 28 10 1 11/18 0/3 6/9 3 39 3 1 9 0 10
J. Gudmundsson 7 5 0 2/8 0/4 3/5 4 22 0 0 0 0 5
C. Collins 6 3 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 5 24 0 1 3 1 2
M. Jones 6 2 2 2/5 0/1 2/3 0 32 1 0 0 1 1
L. Brajkovic 2 5 1 0/1 0/0 2/3 4 15 0 0 3 2 3
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
C. Collins
M. Jones
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 28 10 1 11/18 0/3 6/9 3 39 3 1 9 0 10
J. Gudmundsson 7 5 0 2/8 0/4 3/5 4 22 0 0 0 0 5
C. Collins 6 3 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 5 24 0 1 3 1 2
M. Jones 6 2 2 2/5 0/1 2/3 0 32 1 0 0 1 1
L. Brajkovic 2 5 1 0/1 0/0 2/3 4 15 0 0 3 2 3
Bench
H. Lee
N. Boachie-Yiadom
B. Jones
M. Wynter
D. Kristensen
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 8 6 2 3/8 0/4 2/3 2 28 2 1 0 2 4
N. Boachie-Yiadom 4 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 0 0 2
B. Jones 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wynter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
D. Kristensen 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 2 0 1
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 8 24/53 0/15 15/23 28 200 7 4 17 6 29
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
B. Bailey
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 40 4 2 11/26 5/10 13/15 2 34 0 0 4 2 2
S. Anim 12 4 0 5/9 0/0 2/3 0 35 0 0 2 0 4
B. Bailey 8 1 0 3/6 1/3 1/2 5 20 1 0 0 0 1
K. McEwen 3 6 2 0/8 0/3 3/4 3 32 2 0 2 0 6
T. John 3 2 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 5 10 0 1 2 0 2
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
B. Bailey
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 40 4 2 11/26 5/10 13/15 2 34 0 0 4 2 2
S. Anim 12 4 0 5/9 0/0 2/3 0 35 0 0 2 0 4
B. Bailey 8 1 0 3/6 1/3 1/2 5 20 1 0 0 0 1
K. McEwen 3 6 2 0/8 0/3 3/4 3 32 2 0 2 0 6
T. John 3 2 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 5 10 0 1 2 0 2
Bench
J. Cain
E. Morrow
J. Johnson
G. Elliott
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
S. Torrence
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cain 4 7 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 0 20 0 0 0 2 5
E. Morrow 2 4 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 14 0 0 2 2 2
J. Johnson 1 4 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 4 15 0 0 1 1 3
G. Elliott 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 1 0
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Torrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 4 20/52 6/17 27/38 21 200 4 1 13 8 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores