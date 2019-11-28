Carter lifts Long Beach State past Providence 66-65
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Michael Carter III scored six of his career-high 23 points in the final minute as Long Beach State rallied past Providence 66-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.
LBSU was down by 17 points. Carter sank a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to pull the 49ers within 64-63 and he was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, making all three free throws to seal the win.
Chance Hunter had 14 points for Long Beach State (3-4). Joshua Morgan added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Carter hit 9 of 10 free throws.
Luwane Pipkins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Friars (4-3). Alpha Diallo added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|25.4
|Min. Per Game
|25.4
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|38.3
|25.0
|Three Point %
|34.6
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|82.1
|Defensive rebound by Long Beach State
|1.0
|David Duke missed running Jump Shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Michael Carter III made 3rd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Michael Carter III made 2nd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Michael Carter III made 1st of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Emmitt Holt
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Drew Cobb
|17.0
|Alpha Diallo missed free throw
|17.0
|Personal foul on Michael Carter III
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by David Duke
|20.0
|Drew Cobb missed dunk
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|36
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|18
|20
|Steals
|12
|11
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Providence 4-3
|80.2 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|19.7 APG
|LBSU 3-4
|70.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Pipkins G
|10.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|6.2 APG
|32.8 FG%
|
1
|M. Carter III G
|11.8 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|35.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Pipkins G
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|M. Carter III G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Carter III
|23
|1
|3
|6/10
|2/3
|9/10
|4
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Hunter
|14
|4
|2
|6/11
|0/2
|2/6
|5
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Morgan
|12
|9
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|R. Mansel
|3
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|20
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|C. Slater
|2
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
