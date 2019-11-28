PROV
Carter lifts Long Beach State past Providence 66-65

  • Nov 28, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Michael Carter III scored six of his career-high 23 points in the final minute as Long Beach State rallied past Providence 66-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.

LBSU was down by 17 points. Carter sank a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to pull the 49ers within 64-63 and he was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, making all three free throws to seal the win.

Chance Hunter had 14 points for Long Beach State (3-4). Joshua Morgan added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Carter hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Luwane Pipkins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Friars (4-3). Alpha Diallo added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Key Players
A. Diallo
M. Carter III
25.4 Min. Per Game 25.4
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
44.2 Field Goal % 38.3
25.0 Three Point % 34.6
50.0 Free Throw % 82.1
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 24 25
Team 3 3
Assists 18 20
Steals 12 11
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 1
12
L. Pipkins G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1
M. Carter III G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 4-3 372865
home team logo LBSU 3-4 283866
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 4-3 80.2 PPG 43.7 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo LBSU 3-4 70.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 10.0 APG
Key Players
12
L. Pipkins G 10.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 6.2 APG 32.8 FG%
1
M. Carter III G 11.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.0 APG 35.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Pipkins G 12 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
1
M. Carter III G 23 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
41.7 FG% 47.2
33.3 3PT FG% 20.0
63.6 FT% 60.9
LBSU
Starters
M. Carter III
C. Hunter
J. Morgan
R. Mansel
C. Slater
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter III 23 1 3 6/10 2/3 9/10 4 26 3 0 1 0 1
C. Hunter 14 4 2 6/11 0/2 2/6 5 31 1 0 2 1 3
J. Morgan 12 9 1 5/8 0/0 2/2 3 26 0 3 1 4 5
R. Mansel 3 5 1 1/2 0/0 1/5 3 20 1 0 5 0 5
C. Slater 2 1 2 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 22 2 0 3 0 1
