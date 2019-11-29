UMASS
Baker, Harper Jr. Lead Rutgers Past UMass

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Geo Baker had 17 points and four assists and Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Rutgers past Massachusetts 82-57 at the RAC on Friday.

Rutgers (6-1) took the lead for the first time on a layup by Paul Mulcahy with 13:34 remaining in the first half to make it 8-7. UMass (5-3) would retake the lead at 15-13 a couple of minutes later on a 3-pointer by T.J. Weeks. Harper would give Rutgers the lead for good when he hit a layup to make it 21-20 with 6:32 to go in the half.

The Scarlet Knights would take a 34-27 lead into intermission and continue to build on the lead throughout the second half.

UMass was led by Weeks with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sy Chatman came off the bench to score 16 .

Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each added 10 points for Rutgers, while Myles Johnson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UMass: After a 5-0 start under third-year coach Matt McCall, the Minutemen have lost three straight. They have five more games and the month of January to get right before Atlantic 10 play begins in January.

Rutgers: Now things get real for the Scarlet Knights. While they're off to a good start, every game but one - a loss - was in the cozy confines of their home arena. They travel to Pitt before opening conference play at No. 3 Michigan State and hosting Wisconsin before playing in-state rival No. 13 Seton Hall.

PUSHING THE PACE

The Scarlet Knights look best when they get out and run. Rutgers had 34 fastbreak points, while UMass managed only six.

UP NEXT

UMass: The Minutemen host South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights play Pittsburgh on the road in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.

Key Players
S. East II
G. Baker
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
47.3 Field Goal % 47.2
40.0 Three Point % 28.2
76.9 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr. 2.0
  Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 2 Paul Mulcahy made layup 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Paul Mulcahy 14.0
+ 1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste 28.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Sean East II 56.0
+ 2 Jacob Young made dunk 1:00
  Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jacob Young 1:05
+ 3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
Team Stats
Points 57 82
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 21 28
Team 5 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 5 11
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 0
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Weeks
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
S. East II
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weeks 19 7 0 6/13 4/6 3/5 3 30 1 0 3 2 5
C. Pierre 7 4 1 2/12 2/8 1/2 1 29 1 0 1 0 4
T. Mitchell 6 9 0 3/10 0/2 0/0 3 29 1 1 3 3 6
S. East II 6 1 6 3/8 0/1 0/0 3 30 0 0 5 0 1
S. Diallo 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 21 1 0 4 0 4
Bench
S. Chatman
K. Clergeot
D. Baptiste
P. Santos
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Chatman 16 2 0 7/11 0/2 2/5 4 24 0 1 1 1 1
K. Clergeot 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 20 1 0 1 0 0
D. Baptiste 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 2 0
P. Santos 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 29 8 22/61 7/23 6/12 20 201 5 2 19 8 21
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
R. Harper Jr.
C. McConnell
M. Johnson
M. Mathis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Baker 17 2 4 6/11 2/5 3/3 2 34 4 1 1 1 1
R. Harper Jr. 15 7 1 5/10 0/1 5/7 2 32 1 0 0 2 5
C. McConnell 10 4 1 4/7 1/1 1/2 1 21 1 0 4 2 2
M. Johnson 6 10 1 2/3 0/0 2/5 3 29 0 2 2 2 8
M. Mathis 5 1 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 3 20 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Young
A. Yeboah
P. Mulcahy
S. Carter
M. Doucoure
P. Kiss
J. Downes
L. Nathan
N. Brooks
D. Lobach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 10 3 2 5/10 0/3 0/0 0 23 2 0 1 0 3
A. Yeboah 8 3 0 3/7 0/1 2/2 2 14 1 1 2 0 3
P. Mulcahy 6 4 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 16 1 1 1 2 2
S. Carter 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 3 9 0 0 1 0 3
M. Doucoure 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lobach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 37 12 31/58 3/13 17/24 18 200 11 5 14 9 28
