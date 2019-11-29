Baker, Harper Jr. Lead Rutgers Past UMass
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Geo Baker had 17 points and four assists and Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Rutgers past Massachusetts 82-57 at the RAC on Friday.
Rutgers (6-1) took the lead for the first time on a layup by Paul Mulcahy with 13:34 remaining in the first half to make it 8-7. UMass (5-3) would retake the lead at 15-13 a couple of minutes later on a 3-pointer by T.J. Weeks. Harper would give Rutgers the lead for good when he hit a layup to make it 21-20 with 6:32 to go in the half.
The Scarlet Knights would take a 34-27 lead into intermission and continue to build on the lead throughout the second half.
UMass was led by Weeks with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sy Chatman came off the bench to score 16 .
Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each added 10 points for Rutgers, while Myles Johnson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
UMass: After a 5-0 start under third-year coach Matt McCall, the Minutemen have lost three straight. They have five more games and the month of January to get right before Atlantic 10 play begins in January.
Rutgers: Now things get real for the Scarlet Knights. While they're off to a good start, every game but one - a loss - was in the cozy confines of their home arena. They travel to Pitt before opening conference play at No. 3 Michigan State and hosting Wisconsin before playing in-state rival No. 13 Seton Hall.
PUSHING THE PACE
The Scarlet Knights look best when they get out and run. Rutgers had 34 fastbreak points, while UMass managed only six.
UP NEXT
UMass: The Minutemen host South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights play Pittsburgh on the road in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|40.0
|Three Point %
|28.2
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|2.0
|Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 2
|Paul Mulcahy made layup
|9.0
|Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Paul Mulcahy
|14.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste
|28.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Sean East II
|56.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Young made dunk
|1:00
|Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jacob Young
|1:05
|+ 3
|Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|82
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 5-3
|71.6 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Rutgers 6-1
|74.8 PPG
|45 RPG
|16.2 APG
|
|36.1
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|19
|7
|0
|6/13
|4/6
|3/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|C. Pierre
|7
|4
|1
|2/12
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Mitchell
|6
|9
|0
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|S. East II
|6
|1
|6
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|19
|7
|0
|6/13
|4/6
|3/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|C. Pierre
|7
|4
|1
|2/12
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Mitchell
|6
|9
|0
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|S. East II
|6
|1
|6
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|16
|2
|0
|7/11
|0/2
|2/5
|4
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. Clergeot
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Baptiste
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|P. Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|29
|8
|22/61
|7/23
|6/12
|20
|201
|5
|2
|19
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|17
|2
|4
|6/11
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|34
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Harper Jr.
|15
|7
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|C. McConnell
|10
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|M. Johnson
|6
|10
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|M. Mathis
|5
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|17
|2
|4
|6/11
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|34
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Harper Jr.
|15
|7
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|C. McConnell
|10
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|M. Johnson
|6
|10
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|M. Mathis
|5
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|10
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Yeboah
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|P. Mulcahy
|6
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|S. Carter
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Doucoure
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Kiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|37
|12
|31/58
|3/13
|17/24
|18
|200
|11
|5
|14
|9
|28
