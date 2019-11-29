USC
Howard scores 51, Marquette beats Southern Cal 101-79

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Markus Howard has been virtually unstoppable and helped put Marquette into the Orlando Invitational championship game.

Howard scored 51 points as Marquette beat Southern California 101-79 on Friday and advanced to play No. 5 Maryland.

''We're playing for something bigger,'' Howard said about his individual accomplishment. ''I said not to lose focus on what we came here to do. We came here to try to win a championship and that's all we came here to do.''

Howard set a tournament record for the second straight game after having a 40-point performance in a 73-63 victory over Davidson in the first round on Thursday. The previous mark was 38, set by Marquette's Matt Carlino against Georgia Tech in 2014.

''Just another incredible performance,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ''It's the best we've played offensively. Obviously, when you have a guy score 50, the offense is going to look better. But even without the 50 points, there was a rhythm and flow to our offense.''

The senior guard, with one game remaining, also shattered the tourney overall point total of 77 established by Monmouth's Justin Robertson in 2015.

Howard's third career game of 50 or more points ended with 5:36 left when he made a free throw following a lay-up to complete a 3-point play. He left to a standing ovation.

Trailing 11-6 early on, Marquette (5-1) put together a nearly half-long surge behind Howard's 26 points to go up 57-36 at the break.

Marquette also got 11 points from Greg Elliott.

Isaiah Mobley had 15 points and nine rebounds for USC (6-2). The Trojans had two player technical fouls during the second half.

''We didn't play well,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''We really had trouble stopping Howard and what he did to our defense. But it's one game, it's one loss, so we have to bounce back mentally and physically.''

INJURY UPDATE

USC guard Charles O'Bannon Jr. is expected to miss at least four weeks following surgery for a left-hand injury. The son of former UCLA standout Charles O'Bannon was hurt at practice Monday.

BIG PICTURE

USC: After holding Fairfield to 27% shooting in a 54-47 win on Thursday, Marquette shot 48.5% (32-66) against the Trojans. The Golden Eagles were 14 of 29 (48.3%) from 3-point range.

Marquette: Broke the invitational mark for team points held by Oklahoma State, which had 97 against Purdue in 2013. Going under the radar was the impressive 3-point defense, which limited USC to 3 for 12, with all the made shots coming in the second half. The Golden Eagles held Davidson 0 for 14 Thursday.

UP NEXT

Marquette and Maryland square off on Sunday.

USC and Harvard will play Sunday in the third-place game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Rakocevic
31 F
K. McEwen
25 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
49.3 Field Goal % 38.0
40.0 Three Point % 50.0
61.5 Free Throw % 88.5
+ 3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver 34.0
  Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 2 Ethan Anderson made driving layup 55.0
+ 3 Symir Torrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo John 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 1:21
  Daniel Utomi missed turnaround jump shot 1:23
+ 2 Brendan Bailey made layup 1:29
  Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey 1:32
  Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence 1:47
Team Stats
Points 79 101
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 28-37 (75.7%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 23 33
Team 1 3
Assists 5 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 27 31
Technicals 4 1
away team logo
15
I. Mobley F
15 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
51 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo USC 6-2 364379
home team logo Marquette 5-1 5744101
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo USC 6-2 74.1 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Marquette 5-1 70.6 PPG 42.2 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
15
I. Mobley F 8.4 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.1 APG 58.5 FG%
0
M. Howard G 25.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.4 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
I. Mobley F 15 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
0
M. Howard G 51 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 48.5
25.0 3PT FG% 48.3
75.7 FT% 71.9
USC
Starters
E. Weaver
O. Okongwu
E. Anderson
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Weaver 12 3 0 3/10 1/1 5/7 3 34 1 0 2 1 2
O. Okongwu 12 4 1 3/8 0/0 6/8 5 25 1 4 1 2 2
E. Anderson 8 4 2 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 19 1 1 4 1 3
N. Rakocevic 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 5 15 0 0 3 1 1
J. Mathews 5 2 0 1/9 1/3 2/2 3 27 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
I. Mobley
K. Sturdivant
D. Utomi
M. Agbonkpolo
Q. Adlesh
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
T. Lewis
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mobley 15 9 0 5/7 0/2 5/8 5 25 1 0 3 3 6
K. Sturdivant 11 0 0 4/6 0/1 3/3 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
D. Utomi 7 4 0 1/4 1/3 4/6 1 25 0 0 1 0 4
M. Agbonkpolo 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 0 3
Q. Adlesh 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 5 24/60 3/12 28/37 27 200 5 5 17 8 23
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
K. McEwen
T. John
B. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 51 2 2 14/24 9/17 14/17 2 31 1 0 3 0 2
S. Anim 7 4 3 2/5 1/2 2/4 3 22 0 0 2 0 4
K. McEwen 7 4 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 32 2 0 1 0 4
T. John 6 3 1 3/6 0/0 0/2 4 18 1 2 2 1 2
B. Bailey 4 7 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 0 1 6
Bench
G. Elliott
J. Johnson
J. Cain
S. Torrence
E. Morrow
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Elliott 11 4 3 4/4 2/2 1/3 0 25 1 0 1 1 3
J. Johnson 6 7 0 1/5 0/0 4/4 5 10 0 0 1 3 4
J. Cain 4 6 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 19 0 1 1 0 6
S. Torrence 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 1
E. Morrow 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 2 2 2 1
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 41 12 32/66 14/29 23/32 31 200 6 5 13 8 33
