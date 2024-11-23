No. 11 Tennessee rolled to a 77-62 win over No. 13 Baylor on Friday in the title game of the Baha Mar Championship. The Vols jumped out to a 47-20 halftime advantage behind a monster performance from Chaz Lanier to move to 6-0 on the season.

Lanier scored all 25 of his points before halftime and knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers in the statement win. The North Florida transfer has scored in double figures in five of Tennessee's first six games, which included a 26-point outing on Thursday in the 64-42 win over Virginia.

Last offseason, Tennessee struck gold by landing Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, who became an All-American and first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after spending one season in Knoxville. Lanier finished second among all ASUN players last season in points and is already looking like a difference-maker for Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.

Fresh off its first Elite Eight appearance since 2010, Tennessee has started the season with wins over Louisville, Virginia, and Baylor. Notably, the Vols have nonconference matchups against Syracuse, Miami, and Illinois before starting SEC play at the turn of the calendar year.

Baylor dropped its second game after losing to Gonzaga 101-63 on the opening night of the season on Nov. 4. The Bears responded with a win over John Calipari's Arkansas squad the following game. Baylor was coming off a thrilling 99-98 overtime win over St. John's after Duke transfer Jeremy Roach knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Baylor star freshman VJ Edgecombe finished with 20 points, while Miami transfer Norchad Omier scored a team-high 22 points.

Tennessee (6-0) will face UT Martin on Wednesday. Baylor (4-2) hosts New Orleans the same day before traveling to Storrs to face two-time reigning national champion UConn in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 4.