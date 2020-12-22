|
|
|LALAF
|TXSA
UTSA, No. 19 Louisiana get call for First Responder Bowl
Louisiana didn't get a chance to play for the Sun Belt Conference championship.
The No. 19 Ragin' Cajuns are trying to prevent that disappointment from adversely affecting their performance against UTSA in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday on the SMU campus in Dallas.
Louisiana (9-1) flew to South Carolina last Thursday to play Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt title, but returned home the next day after the game was canceled due to COVID issues within the Chanticleers' program.
Both teams were declared co-champions.
"We've got to take that anger and frustration and disappointment and move forward and use those things as fuel on the fire to get ready to play," Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. "We've got a very competitive culture here. We've got a very competitive group of people."
The Cajuns opened the season with a 31-14 road victory against No. 10 Iowa State and have the best 10-game record in school history.
They have won the Sun Belt West division and played in a bowl game in each of Napier's three seasons as head coach. That success led to Napier being a candidate for coaching vacancies at South Carolina and Auburn, but Louisiana announced this week that Napier is staying put.
Louisiana's defense has forced at least two turnovers in each victory this season. The only time it failed to do that was in a 30-27 home loss to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 14.
The Roadrunners are 7-4 in coach Jeff Traylor's first season. A victory over the Cajuns would be the first bowl victory for a school that is making just its second appearance in a bowl and it would tie the school-record for wins in a season.
UTSA was originally scheduled to play SMU in the Frisco Bowl, but the Dec. 19 game was canceled due to COVID issues in the Mustangs' program.
The First Responder Bowl stepped in and invited the Roadrunners, who gladly accepted but had to wait five days to learn that Louisiana would be their opponent.
"What an awesome opportunity," Traylor said. "I'm just so thrilled for our players, coaches and staff to be playing in a bowl game."
The UTSA program is in just its 10th season. The school tied an NCAA modern startup program record by reaching a bowl game in just its sixth season, losing to New Mexico 23-20 in the 2016 New Mexico Bowl.
The Roadrunners finished second in the Conference USA West division with a 5-2 conference record.
"We're building something special here," quarterback Frank Harris said. "Coach Traylor is doing a great job of instilling a culture. We are following it now and seeing the results."
UTSA set school records for total offense (624 yards) and rushing yards (443) in their last game - a 49-17 victory against North Texas on Nov. 28. It was the second consecutive game that the total offense record was broken.
"I think we finished the (regular) season out in the right way," said running back Sincere McCormick, who had a record 251 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|235
|179
|Total Plays
|37
|32
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|132
|Rush Attempts
|23
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|93
|47
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|47
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|8
|66
|0
|29
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|8
|49
|0
|9
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|15
|0
|17
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|4
|13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|4
|3
|34
|1
|15
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|2
|30
|0
|31
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|5/8
|47
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|13
|70
|0
|15
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|8
|52
|1
|12
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|3
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|3
|2
|22
|0
|21
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 LB
|D. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 27(0:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis kneels at ULL 26 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(0:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 27 for -1 yard (96-C.Wiley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 34(0:21 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 34. 19-E.Garror to ULL 28 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 28(0:25 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:11 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac99-T.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 25 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 80 yards from ULL 20 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(1:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 2-K.Lacy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(1:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to UTSA 10 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 47(1:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 24 for 29 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 44(2:29 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 44 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 34(3:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 29(3:58 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 34 for 5 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(4:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 29 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke99-B.Matterson).
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 19 yards (4-A.Parks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(4:38 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 26(4:44 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 19-E.Garror Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:25 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 26 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:31 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(6:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to ULL 28 for 14 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 50(6:26 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to ULL 42 for 8 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 45(7:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(7:32 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 45 for 1 yard (16-A.Washington).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 32(8:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 44 for 12 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:27 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:30 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(9:19 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke15-T.Harmanson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 30(9:57 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom4-A.Parks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(10:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (99-B.Matterson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 40(11:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UTSA 31 for 9 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(11:28 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 40 for 9 yards (96-C.Wiley21-K.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 46(11:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 47 for 1 yard (20-T.Woolen0-R.Wisdom). Team penalty on UTSA 12 players 5 yards enforced at ULL 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(12:11 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for 7 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 34(12:25 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 1-J.Haynes Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 25(12:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 34 for 9 yards (45-D.Henry38-T.Mahnke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(13:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 24(13:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 24(13:54 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moncrief3-J.Dillon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 28(14:25 - 2nd) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 24 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill24-B.Trahan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 28 for 4 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 36(0:07 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 32 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 42(0:43 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to ULL 36 for 6 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 37(1:04 - 1st) Team penalty on UTSA False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 39(1:40 - 1st) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 37 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(2:10 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 39 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill95-A.Riley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(2:35 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 44 for 11 yards (9-P.Butler). Team penalty on ULL 12 players declined.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(2:55 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 15 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 20(3:33 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 30 for 10 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 15(4:09 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 20 for 5 yards (20-M.Garner24-B.Trahan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(4:33 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for 1 yard (24-B.Trahan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:40 - 1st) 13-D.Cambre incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Wiggins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:43 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:50 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(5:26 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UTSA 14 for -2 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 29(6:00 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UTSA 12 for 17 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(6:04 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(6:10 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter. Penalty on UTSA 20-T.Woolen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 25(6:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith pushed ob at UTSA 44 for 31 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 22(7:19 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 25 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom38-T.Mahnke).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(7:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 22 for 5 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(7:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-P.Butler at ULL 17. 9-P.Butler to ULL 17 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 34(8:05 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 29 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner3-J.Dillon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(8:28 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 34 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(8:32 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 48(8:35 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 19-E.Garror Pass interference 5 yards enforced at ULL 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 50(9:01 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles to ULL 48 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSA 49(9:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(10:02 - 1st) Team penalty on ULL 12 players 5 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(10:16 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 44 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 11(10:21 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 20-M.Garner Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UTSA 11. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 6(10:41 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 11 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill17-C.Manac).
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 59 yards from ULL 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 6 for no gain (26-B.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(10:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 30(11:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UTSA 15 for 15 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 32(12:02 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 34(12:45 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 32 for 2 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 41(13:14 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(13:14 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 49(13:21 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:53 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 49 for 6 yards (4-A.Parks20-T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 37(14:24 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 6 yards (0-R.Wisdom1-J.Haynes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(14:53 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 37 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 32 for 26 yards (30-D.Taylor33-B.Daniels).
-
19LALAF
TXSA
17
7
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WKY
GAST
7
27
2nd 0:08 ESPN
-
TULANE
NEVADA
27
38
Final ESPN
-
UCF
16BYU
23
49
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
GAS
3
38
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
FAU
25
10
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
HOU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
BUFF
10
17
Final ESPN
-
LIB
12CSTCAR
0
060 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
0
058.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 5:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
0
063.5 O/U
+9.5
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Wed 12:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
048.5 O/U
+14
Wed 4:00pm ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
0
071.5 O/U
+3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
048 O/U
+2.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
063 O/U
-9.5
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041.5 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
057 O/U
-5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
066.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
057.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
067.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UAB
0
0
ABC