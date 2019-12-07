|
Record-breaking Montana swamps SE Louisiana in FCS 73-28
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) The Montana Grizzlies took a week off and then set some records.
Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and Marcus Knight rushed for three scores to lead the Grizzlies' 73-28 rout of Southeast Louisiana in a FCS second-round playoff game Saturday.
Knight, a sophomore running back, also caught a touchdown pass as he set Montana's single-season marks for rushing touchdowns (23) and total touchdowns (25).
Sneed's threw three touchdown passes to Samori Toure, who set Montana's single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 12 catches. Toure also broke the FCS playoff mark for yards, set by Marshall's Randy Moss. Moss had 288 against Delaware in 1996.
The sixth-seeded Grizzlies (10-3) play at third-seeded Weber State in a Big Sky Conference rematch next Saturday.
Freshman defensive back Corbin Walker's 47-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the Grizzlies' first playoff game since 2015. Montana (10-3), ranked No. 7 in the STATS/FCS poll, took advantage of a first-round bye and shook off a 48-14 loss to Montana State that cost them the Big Sky Conference title.
''Not just me, I think everybody on the team benefited from that,'' said Sneed, who threw for a career-best 459 yards. ''Any time you get a couple days, not only physically but mentally, to take a break it's always a good thing.''
Knight's scoring reception came with eight seconds left in the first half, and was pivotal. At the 1:17 mark SLU (8-5) had closed to 31-21 on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to CJ Turner.
Montana led 38-21 at halftime and went up 45-21 when Sneed found Toure for 29 yards and a touchdown at 14:03 of the third quarter.
Lions' coach Frank Scelfo noted that a penalty on a third-down incompletion set up Toure's TD.
''We got the roughing the passer penalty and they kept the ball and scored,'' Scelfo said. ''It was a chance for us to get the ball back and we gave them an extra possession.''
Toure's other touchdowns covered 62 and 47 yards. The first came on Montana's first offensive play and the latter made it 65-28 with 13:11 left in the game.
Montana also had an 81-yard kickoff return by Malik Flowers and a safety from Eli Alford. Brandon Purdy added a 32-yard field goal that gave the Grizzlies the lead for good, 10-7 at 1:20 of the first quarter.
Sneed was 29 of 45 passing, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Mitch Roberts that made it 24-7 at 4:47 of the second quarter. The Lions put together two quick drives before the half ended, but Montana answered with a touchdown each time.
Virgil threw for 436 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions. Javon Conner had nine catches for 155 yards with scoring plays of 26 and 18 yards. Turner had nine catches for 148 yards.
Bransen Schwebel had a 12-yard TD reception for SLU.
''We felt keeping it close throughout the game or even taking a lead would be to our advantage,: said Scelfi, whose team did lead 7-0. ''Because we've played a lot of close games. But they just weren't going to have any of it.''
''Dalton will probably talk about the couple throws he missed but he was on the money today,'' Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. ''It was good to have our quarterback back at near 100 percent. It's been since probably the middle of October.''
Montana beat Weber State 35-16 in Missoula on Nov. 16. The Wildcats beat Kennesaw State 26-20 on Saturday.
''It's exciting for us to be back in the quarterfinals for the first time in a long time,'' said Hauck, who is in the second year of his second tenure coaching Montana. ''I know that our group had not played in a playoff game before but they all looked like veterans. They handled all that really well, so I'm proud of our team.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Southeast Louisiana: The Lions rolled up big yardage with their passing attack, but didn't get many stops on defense, allowing 600 yards.
Montana: Touchdowns with eight seconds left in the first half and in the first minute of the second put the Grizzlies ) in command, 45-21, as Toure and Sneed had record-setting days.
LAST WORD
''I don't want to say he's fun to watch. Maybe from the stands he'd be fun to watch but from the sidelines he's a nightmare.''
-SLU coach Frankl Scalfo on UM quarterback Dalton Sneed.
UP NEXT
Montana: The Grizzlies head to a quarterfinal matchup with Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Montana beat the Wildcats 35-16 at home on Nov. 16.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams pushed ob at SEL 33 for 8 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SELOU 33(14:45 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner pushed ob at SEL 42 for 9 yards (3-J.Calhoun).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 42(14:08 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 10-L.Nunez.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 42(14:05 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 81-A.Mitchell. 81-A.Mitchell to SEL 46 for 4 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SELOU 46(13:27 - 1st) Penalty on SEL 52-P.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at SEL 46. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - SELOU 41(13:10 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 37 for -4 yards (33-D.Olson13-J.Sandry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - SELOU 37(12:31 - 1st) 26-A.Dunlap punts 35 yards from SEL 37 Downed at the MONT 28. Penalty on MONT 54-T.Flink Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at SEL 37. No Play.
SELOU
Lions
- TD (6 plays, 48 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 48(12:22 - 1st) 1-D.Williams to MONT 44 for 4 yards (33-D.Olson58-P.O'Connell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SELOU 44(11:59 - 1st) 81-A.Mitchell to MONT 44 for no gain (3-J.Calhoun).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SELOU 44(11:21 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 88-B.Schwebel. 88-B.Schwebel to MONT 33 for 11 yards (17-R.Hauck).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 33(10:51 - 1st) 1-D.Williams to MONT 33 for no gain (13-J.Sandry).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 33(10:14 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 81-A.Mitchell. 81-A.Mitchell to MONT 29 for 4 yards (3-J.Calhoun33-D.Olson).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - SELOU 29(9:36 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:36 - 1st) 29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) 29-B.Broussard kicks 46 yards from SEL 35. 28-K.Foster to MONT 38 for 19 yards (28-K.Benjamin).
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 38(9:20 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:13 - 1st) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- Downs (12 plays, 51 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:13 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(9:13 - 1st) Penalty on SEL 1-D.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at SEL 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SELOU 20(9:13 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Deblaiso.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - SELOU 20(9:09 - 1st) 1-D.Williams to SEL 31 for 11 yards (98-A.Gubner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SELOU 31(8:36 - 1st) 15-C.Kelley complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 37 for 6 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 37(7:59 - 1st) 1-D.Williams to SEL 39 for 2 yards (37-J.Sims33-D.Olson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SELOU 39(7:22 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 10-L.Nunez.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 8 - SELOU 39(7:18 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner to MONT 26 for 35 yards (3-J.Calhoun).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 26(6:51 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner pushed ob at MONT 23 for 3 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SELOU 23(6:14 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 87-E.Magee.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SELOU 23(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on SEL 52-P.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at MONT 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - SELOU 28(6:10 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to MONT 24 for 4 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - SELOU 24(5:29 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Conner.
MT
Grizzlies
- FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 24(5:22 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 29 for 5 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MT 29(4:59 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to MONT 39 for 10 yards (25-T.Spann).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 39(4:42 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 39(4:37 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed scrambles runs ob at MONT 39 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MT 39(4:09 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight pushed ob at MONT 50 for 11 yards (7-X.Lewis).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 50(3:30 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to SEL 37 for 13 yards (20-D.Smith95-R.Cherry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MT 37(2:59 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to SEL 30 for 7 yards. Penalty on SEL 25-T.Spann Offside 5 yards enforced at SEL 37. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - MT 32(2:35 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to SEL 14 for 18 yards (8-D.Ward-Magee20-D.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 14(2:15 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 14(2:10 - 1st) 21-M.Knight to SEL 15 for -1 yard (20-D.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MT 15(1:30 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MT 15(1:25 - 1st) 39-B.Purdy 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(1:20 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Mitchell.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 25(1:14 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to SEL 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Calhoun).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SELOU 27(1:04 - 1st) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SELOU 27(0:59 - 1st) 26-A.Dunlap punts 36 yards from SEL 27. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 38 for 1 yard.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 38(0:51 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed complete to 38-N.Ostmo. 38-N.Ostmo to MONT 40 for 2 yards (30-A.Ramos).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 40(0:32 - 1st) 38-N.Ostmo to MONT 42 for 2 yards (50-T.Drake).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MT 42(0:01 - 1st) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MT 42(15:00 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson punts 58 yards from MONT 42 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 20(14:51 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Schwebel.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 20(14:47 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 16 for -4 yards (58-P.O'Connell).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - SELOU 16(14:09 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 10-L.Nunez. 10-L.Nunez to SEL 27 for 11 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SELOU 27(13:30 - 2nd) 26-A.Dunlap punts 41 yards from SEL 27 to MONT 32 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (10 plays, 68 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 32(13:24 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 29 for -3 yards (25-T.Spann30-A.Ramos).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - MT 29(12:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 39 for 10 yards (20-D.Smith).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MT 39(12:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 49 for 10 yards (7-X.Lewis30-A.Ramos).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 49(11:59 - 2nd) 8-S.Toure pushed ob at SEL 39 for 12 yards (20-D.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MT 39(11:59 - 2nd) Penalty on SEL 20-D.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SEL 39. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 24(11:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 18 for 6 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MT 18(11:04 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to SEL 20 for -2 yards (95-R.Cherry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MT 20(10:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 6 - MT 20(10:12 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 4 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MT 4(9:42 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(9:34 - 2nd) 15-C.Kelley complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner to SEL 48 for 23 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 48(9:14 - 2nd) 15-C.Kelley complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to SEL 50 for 2 yards (17-R.Hauck2-G.Robertson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SELOU 50(8:52 - 2nd) 15-C.Kelley scrambles to MONT 47 for 3 yards (34-J.Lewis96-R.Rice).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - SELOU 47(7:56 - 2nd) 15-C.Kelley sacked at SEL 46 for -7 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SELOU 46(7:16 - 2nd) 26-A.Dunlap punts 36 yards from SEL 46 Downed at the MONT 18.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 18(7:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 22 for 4 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MT 22(6:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 25 for 3 yards (90-F.Ailua55-S.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MT 25(6:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 31(5:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 43 for 12 yards.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 43(5:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 15 for 42 yards. Penalty on SEL 95-R.Cherry Offside declined.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 15(4:53 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:47 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:47 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 25(4:47 - 2nd) 1-D.Williams to SEL 30 for 5 yards (17-R.Hauck).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SELOU 30(4:47 - 2nd) Penalty on MONT 33-D.Olson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SEL 30. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 45(4:29 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 81-A.Mitchell. 81-A.Mitchell to MONT 46 for 9 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - SELOU 46(3:58 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to MONT 33 for 13 yards (17-R.Hauck).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 33(3:24 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 33(3:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Williams to MONT 27 for 6 yards (58-P.O'Connell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SELOU 27(3:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner. Penalty on MONT 3-J.Calhoun Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MONT 27. Team penalty on MONT Roughing the passer declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 12(2:53 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to MONT 11 for 1 yard (7-D.Nash).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SELOU 11(2:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Williams to MONT 7 for 4 yards (2-G.Robertson17-R.Hauck).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SELOU 7(2:11 - 2nd) Penalty on SEL 74-J.Gooch False start 5 yards enforced at MONT 7. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SELOU 12(2:11 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 88-B.Schwebel. 88-B.Schwebel runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Broussard kicks 46 yards from SEL 35. 19-M.Flowers runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(1:54 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner runs ob at SEL 32 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MT 32(1:48 - 2nd) Penalty on SEL 52-P.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at SEL 32. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MT 27(1:48 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to SEL 35 for 8 yards (13-J.Sandry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 35(1:33 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 35(1:30 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner runs ob at SEL 48 for 13 yards.
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 48(1:25 - 2nd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 29-B.Broussard kicks 53 yards from SEL 35. 19-M.Flowers to MONT 29 for 17 yards (84-M.Corner36-M.Selmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 29(1:11 - 2nd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 31 for 2 yards (50-T.Drake58-D.Fields).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SELOU 31(0:54 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts runs ob at MONT 40 for 9 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 40(0:45 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 35 for 25 yards (7-X.Lewis8-D.Ward-Magee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 35(0:34 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 35(0:27 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to SEL 20 for 15 yards (8-D.Ward-Magee25-T.Spann).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 20(0:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 20(0:17 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure. Penalty on SEL 6-D.Lynch Pass interference 13 yards enforced at SEL 20. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - SELOU 7(0:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 21-M.Knight. 21-M.Knight runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Broussard kicks 59 yards from SEL 35. 19-M.Flowers to SEL 47 for 47 yards (29-B.Broussard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 47(14:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 47(14:48 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to SEL 44 for 3 yards (30-A.Ramos91-I.Adeyemi-Berglund).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SELOU 44(14:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee. Penalty on SEL 45-J.Carr Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SEL 44. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 29(14:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:03 - 3rd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:03 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(14:03 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner to SEL 48 for 23 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 48(13:46 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner to MONT 48 for 4 yards (7-D.Nash).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - MT 48(13:13 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 81-A.Mitchell. 81-A.Mitchell to MONT 22 for 26 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 22(12:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Williams to MONT 18 for 4 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - MT 18(12:14 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) 29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) 29-B.Broussard kicks 61 yards from SEL 35. 19-M.Flowers to MONT 32 for 28 yards (36-M.Selmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 32(12:02 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 32 for no gain (44-D.Thomas90-F.Ailua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 32(11:32 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SELOU 32(11:24 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SELOU 32(11:18 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson punts 42 yards from MONT 32 out of bounds at the SEL 26.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 26(11:12 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Mitchell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 26(11:09 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 29 for 3 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - MT 29(10:32 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 81-A.Mitchell. 81-A.Mitchell to SEL 45 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 45(10:16 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to SEL 49 for 4 yards (3-J.Calhoun).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MT 49(9:42 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MT 49(9:37 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil sacked at SEL 37 for -12 yards (33-D.Olson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MT 37(8:58 - 3rd) 26-A.Dunlap punts 39 yards from SEL 37 to MONT 24 fair catch by 16-J.Louie-McGee.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 24(8:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to MONT 29 for 5 yards (20-D.Smith7-X.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SELOU 29(8:25 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to MONT 33 for 4 yards (6-D.Lynch50-T.Drake).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SELOU 33(7:58 - 3rd) Penalty on SEL 95-R.Cherry Offside 5 yards enforced at MONT 33. No Play.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 38(7:48 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 16 for 46 yards (20-D.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 16(7:26 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure to SEL 7 for 9 yards (91-I.Adeyemi-Berglund).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SELOU 7(7:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - SELOU 7(7:06 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is no good.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (10 plays, 53 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(7:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 25(6:54 - 3rd) 1-D.Williams to SEL 25 for no gain (34-J.Lewis93-B.Demind).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MT 25(6:18 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 87-E.Magee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MT 25(6:12 - 3rd) 26-A.Dunlap punts 28 yards from SEL 25 Downed at the MONT 47.
SELOU
Lions
- Downs (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 47(6:03 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to SEL 45 for 8 yards (30-A.Ramos).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SELOU 45(5:48 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to SEL 43 for 2 yards (25-T.Spann).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 43(5:18 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 43(5:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to SEL 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SELOU 37(4:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - SELOU 37(4:44 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 16-J.Louie-McGee. 16-J.Louie-McGee to SEL 28 for 9 yards (7-X.Lewis8-D.Ward-Magee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 28(4:19 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to SEL 23 for 5 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SELOU 23(3:57 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to SEL 21 for 2 yards (7-X.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - SELOU 21(3:23 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight to SEL 9 for 12 yards (30-A.Ramos).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - SELOU 9(2:50 - 3rd) 21-M.Knight runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35. 81-A.Mitchell to SEL 18 for 18 yards (46-J.Nagler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 18(2:36 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MT 18(2:32 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 26 for 8 yards (96-R.Rice33-D.Olson).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 2 - MT 26(1:54 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 19-J.Conner. 19-J.Conner to MONT 32 for 42 yards (2-G.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 32(1:38 - 3rd) 1-D.Williams to MONT 32 for no gain (2-G.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 32(0:57 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Deblaiso.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MT 32(0:54 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to MONT 27 for 5 yards (13-J.Sandry).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MT 27(0:21 - 3rd) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Williams.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 27(0:16 - 3rd) 11-D.Sneed complete to 80-M.Roberts. 80-M.Roberts to MONT 38 for 11 yards (20-D.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 38(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MONT 78-C.Beaver False start 5 yards enforced at MONT 38. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - SELOU 33(15:00 - 4th) 38-N.Ostmo to MONT 39 for 6 yards (50-T.Drake).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - SELOU 39(14:21 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 88-C.Bingham. 88-C.Bingham to SEL 42 for 19 yards (20-D.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 42(14:03 - 4th) Team penalty on SEL 12 players 5 yards enforced at SEL 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SELOU 37(13:48 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Toure.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SELOU 37(13:48 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed to SEL 37 for no gain (45-J.Carr95-R.Cherry). Penalty on MONT 78-C.Beaver Holding 10 yards enforced at SEL 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SELOU 47(13:24 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Louie-McGee.
|
+47 YD
|
3 & 15 - SELOU 47(13:18 - 4th) 11-D.Sneed complete to 8-S.Toure. 8-S.Toure runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) 39-B.Purdy extra point is good.
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson kicks 54 yards from MONT 35. 4-M.Cooper to SEL 28 for 17 yards (19-M.Flowers46-J.Nagler).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 28(13:03 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil complete to 83-C.Turner. 83-C.Turner to SEL 44 for 16 yards (7-D.Nash).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 44(12:34 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Schwebel.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 44(12:30 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Turner.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MT 44(12:26 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil sacked at SEL 35 for -9 yards (45-V.Fa'atuiese34-J.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - MT 35(11:48 - 4th) 26-A.Dunlap punts 37 yards from SEL 35. 16-J.Louie-McGee to MONT 33 for 5 yards (80-J.Price).
SELOU
Lions
- Safety (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 33(11:38 - 4th) 25-A.Eastwood to MONT 40 for 7 yards (25-T.Spann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SELOU 40(11:02 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Roberts.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - SELOU 40(10:56 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey to SEL 48 for 12 yards (25-T.Spann24-S.Spates).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 48(10:25 - 4th) 25-A.Eastwood to SEL 48 for no gain (95-R.Cherry50-T.Drake).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 48(9:44 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Flowers.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - SELOU 48(9:39 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey complete to 5-G.Graves. 5-G.Graves to SEL 45 for 3 yards (24-S.Spates).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SELOU 45(8:55 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson punts 43 yards from SEL 45 Downed at the SEL 2.
SELOU
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 4th) 29-B.Broussard kicks 49 yards from SEL 20. 28-K.Foster to MONT 43 for 12 yards (27-J.Douglas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 43(8:33 - 4th) Team penalty on MONT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MONT 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SELOU 38(8:33 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Flowers.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - SELOU 38(8:30 - 4th) 32-D.Turner to MONT 44 for 6 yards (90-F.Ailua).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SELOU 44(7:59 - 4th) 32-D.Turner to MONT 44 for no gain (55-S.Wright49-W.Douglas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SELOU 44(7:25 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson punts 47 yards from MONT 44. 81-A.Mitchell to SEL 9 for no gain (28-K.Foster).
MT
Grizzlies
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 9(7:04 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil complete to 87-E.Magee. 87-E.Magee to SEL 39 for 30 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MT 39(6:43 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Conner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MT 39(6:38 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 87-E.Magee.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MT 39(6:31 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil complete to 1-D.Williams. 1-D.Williams to SEL 39 for no gain (28-K.Foster).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MT 39(5:48 - 4th) 26-A.Dunlap punts 34 yards from SEL 39 Downed at the MONT 27.
SELOU
Lions
- Interception (3 plays, 79 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 27(5:39 - 4th) 25-A.Eastwood to MONT 27 for no gain (95-R.Cherry).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SELOU 27(4:59 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey complete to 87-B.Deming. 87-B.Deming to MONT 39 for 12 yards (50-T.Drake).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 39(4:19 - 4th) 25-A.Eastwood to MONT 42 for 3 yards (50-T.Drake).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SELOU 42(3:40 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey complete to 19-M.Flowers. 19-M.Flowers to MONT 45 for 3 yards (6-D.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SELOU 45(3:18 - 4th) 2-C.Humphrey incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Elwell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SELOU 45(2:52 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson punts 36 yards from MONT 45 out of bounds at the SEL 19.
SELOU
Lions
- End of Game (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 19(2:46 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil complete to 12-M.Williams. 12-M.Williams to SEL 27 for 8 yards (52-M.Matthews).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SELOU 27(2:26 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil complete to 87-E.Magee. 87-E.Magee to SEL 33 for 6 yards (28-K.Foster).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SELOU 33(2:13 - 4th) 9-C.Virgil incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-C.Walker at SEL 47. 8-C.Walker runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
MT
Grizzlies
|Result
|Play
|
Missed PAT
|(1:50 - 4th) 41-G.Peppenger extra point is no good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) 61-A.Wilson kicks 65 yards from MONT 35 to SEL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 25(1:50 - 4th) 22-T.Jones to SEL 29 for 4 yards (47-C.Rosling54-T.Flink).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MT 29(1:21 - 4th) 22-T.Jones to SEL 31 for 2 yards (4-N.Fouch46-J.Nagler).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MT 31(0:36 - 4th) 22-T.Jones to SEL 36 for 5 yards (54-T.Flink10-M.Welnel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MT 36(0:12 - 4th) 22-T.Jones to SEL 39 for 3 yards (4-N.Fouch54-T.Flink).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|30
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|19
|19
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|600
|Total Plays
|82
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|123
|Rush Attempts
|20
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|444
|477
|Comp. - Att.
|39-62
|32-51
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-83
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|5
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.9
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|35
|257
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-35
|6-204
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-47
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|444
|PASS YDS
|477
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|600
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 1 RB
|D. Williams
|11
|34
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 22 RB
|T. Jones
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
A. Mitchell 81 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kelley 15 QB
|C. Kelley
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|
C. Virgil 9 QB
|C. Virgil
|2
|-21
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Conner 19 WR
|J. Conner
|11
|9
|155
|2
|52
|
C. Turner 83 WR
|C. Turner
|15
|9
|148
|1
|35
|
A. Mitchell 81 WR
|A. Mitchell
|9
|5
|59
|0
|26
|
E. Magee 87 WR
|E. Magee
|5
|2
|36
|0
|30
|
D. Williams 1 RB
|D. Williams
|11
|10
|27
|0
|8
|
B. Schwebel 88 TE
|B. Schwebel
|4
|2
|23
|1
|12
|
L. Nunez 10 WR
|L. Nunez
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Williams 12 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. DeBlaiso 89 TE
|M. DeBlaiso
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 20 DB
|D. Smith
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lynch 6 DB
|D. Lynch
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lewis 7 DB
|X. Lewis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spann 25 DB
|T. Spann
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramos 30 LB
|A. Ramos
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cherry III 95 DL
|R. Cherry III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Ailua 90 DL
|F. Ailua
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ward-Magee 8 DB
|D. Ward-Magee
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Adeyemi-Berglund 91 DL
|I. Adeyemi-Berglund
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wright 55 DL
|S. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spates 24 DB
|S. Spates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 44 DL
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Douglas 49 DL
|W. Douglas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 58 DL
|D. Fields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Broussard 29 K
|B. Broussard
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Dunlap 26 P
|A. Dunlap
|7
|35.9
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Douglas 49 DL
|W. Douglas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Mitchell 81 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Cooper 4 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Mitchell 81 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Sneed 11 QB
|D. Sneed
|29/45
|459
|5
|0
|
C. Humphrey 2 QB
|C. Humphrey
|3/6
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knight 21 RB
|M. Knight
|16
|75
|3
|13
|
S. Toure 8 WR
|S. Toure
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Humphrey 2 QB
|C. Humphrey
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Eastwood 25 RB
|A. Eastwood
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
N. Ostmo 38 RB
|N. Ostmo
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Turner 32 RB
|D. Turner
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Sneed 11 QB
|D. Sneed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Toure 8 WR
|S. Toure
|17
|12
|303
|3
|62
|
M. Roberts 80 WR
|M. Roberts
|14
|9
|85
|1
|18
|
C. Bingham 88 TE
|C. Bingham
|2
|2
|34
|0
|19
|
M. Knight 21 RB
|M. Knight
|2
|2
|18
|1
|11
|
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
|J. Louie-McGee
|9
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
Br. Deming 87 TE
|Br. Deming
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Graves 5 QB
|G. Graves
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Flowers 19 WR
|M. Flowers
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Ostmo 38 RB
|N. Ostmo
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Elwell 84 TE
|J. Elwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Olson 33 LB
|D. Olson
|10-3
|1.0
|0
|
G. Robertson 2 S
|G. Robertson
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 3 CB
|J. Calhoun
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hauck 17 S
|R. Hauck
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nash 7 CB
|D. Nash
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sandry 13 S
|J. Sandry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 34 LB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Foster 28 CB
|K. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fouch 4 S
|N. Fouch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. O'Connell 58 LB
|P. O'Connell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rosling 47 DT
|C. Rosling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flink 54 LB
|T. Flink
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gubner 99 DT
|A. Gubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 96 DE
|R. Rice
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 37 DT
|J. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matthews 52 LB
|M. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alford 91 DT
|E. Alford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nagler 46 LB
|J. Nagler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Welnel 10 LB
|M. Welnel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fa'atuiese 45 DE
|V. Fa'atuiese
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Walker 8 CB