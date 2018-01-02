2017-18 College football bowl records by conference: Big Ten, Pac-12 are opposites

The 2017 bowl season gave us the usual mixed bag. The Big Ten posted the best-ever record for a conference that played at least six games. The Pac-12 will likely pretend the whole thing never happened. And while the SEC struggled, we already know that the league will be the home of the national champion -- and the runner up. And finally, we know that in at least one place, that national championship will be disputed.

Here is how each conference fared in this year's postseason. Expected result is based on each game's point spread.