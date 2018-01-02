2017-18 College football bowl records by conference: Big Ten, Pac-12 are opposites

Here's where every conference stands at the end of the 2017-18 bowl season

The 2017 bowl season gave us the usual mixed bag.  The Big Ten posted the best-ever record for a conference that played at least six games.  The Pac-12 will likely pretend the whole thing never happened.  And while the SEC struggled, we already know that the league will be the home of the national champion -- and the runner up.  And finally, we know that in at least one place, that national championship will be disputed.

Here is how each conference fared in this year's postseason.  Expected result is based on each game's point spread.

ConferenceActualExpectedNotes

Independent

2-0

0-2

Notre Dame and Army won close games.

Big Ten

7-1

6-2

Michigan blew a late 16-point lead against South Carolina, ruining the league's shot at perfection.

Sun Belt

4-1

2-3

Arkansas State was the only blemish for the Sun Belt.

ACC

8-3

6-5

Better than expected, but Clemson failed when it mattered most.

Big 12

5-3

3-5

The league performed better than expected, but that Oklahoma loss will sting for a while.

American

4-3

5-2

UCF beat Auburn to finish 13-0 and claims it shares the national title.      

MWC

3-3

4-2

Boise State's win over Oregon was the highlight.    

SEC

4-5

5-4

It was a rough showing in the other bowls, but the SEC won the two that mattered most.

C-USA

4-5

2-7

League champ FAU finished the season on a 10-game winning streak after pounding Akron.

MAC

1-4

2-3

Only Ohio saved the MAC from getting skunked.

Pac-12

1-8

4-5

A disaster they hope to soon forget, anchored by an 0-4 showing against the Big Ten. Utah prevented the shutout.

