2018 Big Ten win totals: This could be the best conference in college football
Making predictions in a loaded Big Ten between Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson turn their attention to the Big Ten for the latest in the 2018 over/under win totals series. The conversation begins with defending conference champion Ohio State (3:00), a Wisconsin team that could have the best offense in the country (7:45), expectations for Penn State without Saquon Barkley (13:15) and whether Michigan will make a run at the title (19:15). Plus, never doubt Michigan State (27:00) and over/under picks for Iowa (32:30), Nebraska (36:00), Minnesota (40:30), Purdue (44:15), Northwestern (48:45), Indiana (53:15), Maryland (55:30), Rutgers and Illinois (58:45).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
