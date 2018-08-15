2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

With the 2018 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team.

There were only three unanimous first-team selections this year, including Stanford running back Bryce Love, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Love was also a first-team selection to conclude the 2017 season, which is no surprise for a player projected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft and a rare defensive contender for the Heisman Trophy.

In total, 30 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with one player -- South Carolina's Deebo Samuel -- earning selections at both kick returner and all purpose (both second team).

Clemson and Washington led the way with three first-team selections each, though Wisconsin is tops among all teams with five total selections. The Tigers are next with four. Alabama, Missouri and USC sport three each.

Ten members of our preseason All-America team were also part of our 2017 postseason selections.

Preseason awards

Player of the Year: Ed Oliver, DT (Houston)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Chris Petersen (Washington)

Selections by conference

Conference First team Total selections Pac-12 7 11 SEC 5 16 Big Ten 5 10 ACC 4 9 Big 12 3 4 AAC 2 2 MAC 1 2

Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Will Grier West Virginia Senior RB Bryce Love* Stanford Senior RB Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin Sophomore WR A.J. Brown Ole Miss Junior WR David Sills V West Virginia Senior TE Noah Fant Iowa Junior C Ross Pierschbacher Alabama Senior OL David Edwards Wisconsin Redshirt junior OL Jonah Williams Alabama Junior OL Mitch Hyatt Clemson Senior OL Trey Adams Washington Senior Defense





DL Ed Oliver* Houston Junior DL Nick Bosa* Ohio State Junior DL Christian Wilkins Clemson Senior DL Clelin Ferrell Clemson Junior LB Devin White LSU Junior LB Cameron Smith USC Senior LB Devin Bush Michigan Junior CB Greedy Williams LSU Sophomore CB Byron Murphy Washington Sophomore S Taylor Rapp Washington Junior S Jaquan Johnson Miami Senior Special teams





K Matt Gay Utah Senior P Mitch Wishnowsky Utah Senior KR Tony Pollard Memphis Redshirt junior PR KaVonte Turpin TCU Senior AP Diontae Johnson Toledo Redshirt junior

2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team