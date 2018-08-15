2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver and Nick Bosa stand out as unanimous preseason selections
With the 2018 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team.
There were only three unanimous first-team selections this year, including Stanford running back Bryce Love, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Love was also a first-team selection to conclude the 2017 season, which is no surprise for a player projected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft and a rare defensive contender for the Heisman Trophy.
In total, 30 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with one player -- South Carolina's Deebo Samuel -- earning selections at both kick returner and all purpose (both second team).
Clemson and Washington led the way with three first-team selections each, though Wisconsin is tops among all teams with five total selections. The Tigers are next with four. Alabama, Missouri and USC sport three each.
Ten members of our preseason All-America team were also part of our 2017 postseason selections.
Preseason awards
Player of the Year: Ed Oliver, DT (Houston)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Chris Petersen (Washington)
Selections by conference
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|Pac-12
|7
|11
SEC
5
16
Big Ten
5
10
|ACC
|4
|9
Big 12
3
4
AAC
2
2
MAC
1
2
2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Will Grier
West Virginia
Senior
RB
Bryce Love*
Stanford
Senior
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin
Sophomore
WR
A.J. Brown
Ole Miss
Junior
WR
David Sills V
West Virginia
Senior
TE
Noah Fant
Iowa
Junior
C
Ross Pierschbacher
Alabama
Senior
OL
David Edwards
Wisconsin
Redshirt junior
OL
Jonah Williams
Alabama
Junior
OL
Mitch Hyatt
Clemson
Senior
OL
Trey Adams
Washington
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Ed Oliver*
Houston
Junior
DL
Nick Bosa*
Ohio State
Junior
DL
Christian Wilkins
Clemson
Senior
DL
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson
Junior
LB
Devin White
LSU
Junior
LB
Cameron Smith
USC
Senior
LB
Devin Bush
Michigan
Junior
CB
Greedy Williams
LSU
Sophomore
CB
Byron Murphy
Washington
Sophomore
S
Taylor Rapp
Washington
Junior
S
Jaquan Johnson
Miami
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Matt Gay
Utah
Senior
P
Mitch Wishnowsky
Utah
Senior
KR
Tony Pollard
Memphis
Redshirt junior
PR
KaVonte Turpin
TCU
Senior
AP
Diontae Johnson
Toledo
Redshirt junior
2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Trace McSorley
Penn State
Senior
RB
Cam Akers
Florida State
Sophomore
RB
AJ Dillon
Boston College
Sophomore
WR
N'Keal Harry
Arizona State
Junior
WR
Anthony Johnson
Buffalo
Redshirt senior
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam
Missouri
Redshirt sophomore
C
Toa Lobendahn
USC
Redshirt senior
OL
Greg Little
Ole Miss
Junior
OL
Dalton Risner
Kansas State
Redshirt senior
OL
Beau Benzschawel
Wisconsin
Redshirt senior
OL
Martez Ivey
Florida
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Rashan Gary
Michigan
Junior
DL
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson
Junior
DL
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State
Junior
DL
Raekwon Davis
Alabama
Junior
LB
T.J. Edwards
Wisconsin
Redshirt senior
LB
Troy Dye
Oregon
Junior
LB
Shaq Quarterman
Miami
Junior
CB
Deandre Baker
Georgia
Senior
CB
Iman Marshall
USC
Senior
S
Lukas Denis
Boston College
Senior
S
D'Cota Dixon
Wisconsin
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Rodrigo Blankenship
Georgia
Redshirt junior
P
Corey Fatony
Missouri
Senior
KR
Deebo Samuel
South Carolina
Redshirt senior
PR
Richaud Floyd
Missouri
Redshirt junior
AP
Deebo Samuel
South Carolina
Redshirt senior
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ed Oliver isn't having NFL dreams yet
CBS Sports' Preseason Player of the Year is focused on giving his all in his final college...
-
Clemson student could start vs. Tigers
Harris Roberts is earning an engineering degree from Clemson while playing for Furman
-
Camp Buzz, Durkin on leave
The latest on the situation at Maryland and buzz from training camp across the country
-
The QB Episode
Previewing the top QBs for 2018, talking to Elite 11 general manager Brian Stumpf
-
LSU QB battle taking shape
The crowded LSU quarterback room is thinning out
-
Texas A&M to sue Bama assistant Banks
Banks was Texas A&M's interim head coach in the Belk Bowl following the 2017 regular seaso...