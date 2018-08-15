2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: College football's best and brightest

Bryce Love, Ed Oliver and Nick Bosa stand out as unanimous preseason selections

With the 2018 season on the horizon, our panel of our college football experts has convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team.

There were only three unanimous first-team selections this year, including Stanford running back Bryce Love, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Love was also a first-team selection to conclude the 2017 season, which is no surprise for a player projected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft and a rare defensive contender for the Heisman Trophy.

In total, 30 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 picks with one player -- South Carolina's Deebo Samuel -- earning selections at both kick returner and all purpose (both second team). 

Clemson and Washington led the way with three first-team selections each, though Wisconsin is tops among all teams with five total selections. The Tigers are next with four. Alabama, Missouri and USC sport three each.

Ten members of our preseason All-America team were also part of our 2017 postseason selections.  

Preseason awards

Player of the Year: Ed Oliver, DT (Houston)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Chris Petersen (Washington)

Selections by conference

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
Pac-12711

SEC

5

16

Big Ten

5

10

ACC49

Big 12

3

4

AAC

2

2

MAC

1

2

american-2018-cover.png
Graphic illustration by Michael Meredith

2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Will Grier

West Virginia

Senior

RB

Bryce Love*

Stanford

Senior

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin

Sophomore

WR

A.J. Brown

Ole Miss

Junior

WR

David Sills V

West Virginia

Senior

TE

Noah Fant

Iowa

Junior

C

Ross Pierschbacher

Alabama

Senior

OL

David Edwards

Wisconsin

Redshirt junior

OL

Jonah Williams

Alabama

Junior

OL

Mitch Hyatt

Clemson

Senior

OL

Trey Adams

Washington

Senior

Defense


DL

Ed Oliver*

Houston

Junior

DL

Nick Bosa*

Ohio State

Junior

DL

Christian Wilkins

Clemson

Senior

DL

Clelin Ferrell

Clemson

Junior

LB

Devin White

LSU

Junior

LB

Cameron Smith

USC

Senior

LB

Devin Bush

Michigan

Junior

CB

Greedy Williams

LSU

Sophomore

CB

Byron Murphy

Washington

Sophomore

S

Taylor Rapp

Washington

Junior

S

Jaquan Johnson

Miami

Senior

Special teams


K

Matt Gay

Utah

Senior

P

Mitch Wishnowsky

Utah

Senior

KR

Tony Pollard

Memphis

Redshirt junior

PR

KaVonte Turpin

TCU

Senior

AP

Diontae Johnson

Toledo

Redshirt junior

2018 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Trace McSorley

Penn State

Senior

RB

Cam Akers

Florida State

Sophomore

RB

AJ Dillon

Boston College

Sophomore

WR

N'Keal Harry

Arizona State

Junior

WR

Anthony Johnson

Buffalo

Redshirt senior

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam

Missouri

Redshirt sophomore

C

Toa Lobendahn

USC

Redshirt senior

OL

Greg Little

Ole Miss

Junior

OL

Dalton Risner

Kansas State

Redshirt senior

OL

Beau Benzschawel

Wisconsin

Redshirt senior

OL

Martez Ivey

Florida

Senior

Defense


DL

Rashan Gary

Michigan

Junior

DL

Dexter Lawrence

Clemson

Junior

DL

Jeffery Simmons

Mississippi State

Junior

DL

Raekwon Davis

Alabama

Junior

LB

T.J. Edwards

Wisconsin

Redshirt senior

LB

Troy Dye

Oregon

Junior

LB

Shaq Quarterman

Miami

Junior

CB

Deandre Baker

Georgia

Senior

CB

Iman Marshall

USC

Senior

S

Lukas Denis

Boston College

Senior

S

D'Cota Dixon

Wisconsin

Senior

Special teams


K

Rodrigo Blankenship

Georgia

Redshirt junior

P

Corey Fatony

Missouri

Senior

KR

Deebo Samuel

South Carolina

Redshirt senior

PR

Richaud Floyd

Missouri

Redshirt junior

AP

Deebo Samuel

South Carolina

Redshirt senior

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories