2019 AP All-America team: Joe Burrow, Chase Young lead college football's top stars

The AP All-America team was released on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that the group is headlined by the newly minted Heisman Trophy winner. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a first team selection for the AP All-America team, one of the three LSU players to receive such honors. Burrow was joined by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley, and the Tigers' three first-team selections was tied for tops in the country with Ohio State.

The Buckeyes' All-America haul starts with defensive end Chase Young as cornerback Jeff Okudah and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis also earned first-team nods from the 15-voter panel that selected the squad.

The other two College Football Playoff competitors also are represented on the first team but with one selection each, Clemson by linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Oklahoma by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Aside from LSU and Ohio State, only two teams (Georgia and Wisconsin) had multiple first-team selections. One school noticeably absent from the top list of AP All-America selections was Alabama, making 2019 the first season since 2010 that the Tide did not have a first-team pick.

Check out the full team below, via the Associated Press:

First team

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, senior, LSU

RB: Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin

OT: Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia

G: Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana

C: Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin

TE: Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma

AP: Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky

K: Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa

Defense

DE: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor

DT: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina

LB: Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State

CB: Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia

P: Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky

Second team

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State

RB: J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa

G: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson

C: Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma

TE: Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington

WR: Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California

AP: Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia

Defense

DE: A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State

DT: Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech

CB: Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah

S: Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU

P: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M

Third team

Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma

RB: Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College

OT: Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia

G: Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan

C: Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple

TE: Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State

WR: Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota

AP: Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State

K: Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest

Defense

DE: Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte

DT: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma

LB: Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State

CB: Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State

S: Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama

P: Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse