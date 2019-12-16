2019 AP All-America team: Joe Burrow, Chase Young lead college football's top stars
The Heisman Trophy winner was the first-team selection at quarterback by the AP
The AP All-America team was released on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that the group is headlined by the newly minted Heisman Trophy winner. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a first team selection for the AP All-America team, one of the three LSU players to receive such honors. Burrow was joined by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley, and the Tigers' three first-team selections was tied for tops in the country with Ohio State.
The Buckeyes' All-America haul starts with defensive end Chase Young as cornerback Jeff Okudah and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis also earned first-team nods from the 15-voter panel that selected the squad.
The other two College Football Playoff competitors also are represented on the first team but with one selection each, Clemson by linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Oklahoma by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Aside from LSU and Ohio State, only two teams (Georgia and Wisconsin) had multiple first-team selections. One school noticeably absent from the top list of AP All-America selections was Alabama, making 2019 the first season since 2010 that the Tide did not have a first-team pick.
Check out the full team below, via the Associated Press:
First team
Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, senior, LSU
RB: Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin
OT: Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia
G: Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana
C: Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin
TE: Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma
AP: Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky
K: Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa
Defense
DE: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor
DT: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina
LB: Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State
CB: Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia
P: Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky
Second team
Offense
QB: Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State
RB: J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson
OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa
G: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson
C: Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma
TE: Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington
WR: Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California
AP: Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia
Defense
DE: A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State
DT: Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri
LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech
CB: Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah
S: Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU
P: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M
Third team
Offense
QB: Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma
RB: Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College
OT: Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia
G: Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan
C: Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple
TE: Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State
WR: Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota
AP: Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State
K: Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest
Defense
DE: Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte
DT: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma
LB: Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State
CB: Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State
S: Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama
P: Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse
