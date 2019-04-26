2019 NFL Draft picks: High school recruiting star rankings for first-round selections

There shouldn't have been much of a surprise that Kyler Murray ended up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Sure, when the 2018 college football season started, it was widely assumed that Murray would spend one season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, enjoy his final year of football and then move on to a future in baseball as a top-10 pick in the MLB Draft. But rewind all the way back to his high school career and you see that Murray has long carried expectations that include the potential of having his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft.

Murray was one of eight players picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft that received a five-star rating from the 247Sports Composite. Six of those eight former five-star prospects were picked in the top 13, including No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa and Ed Oliver at No. 9.

But not all of the top picks were blue chip prospects in the recruiting process. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick, didn't have a 247Sports Composite ranking and joined David Cutcliffe's team as a walk-on after a strong showing during his senior season at Charlotte Latin. Jones and offensive tackle Tytus Howard, the No. 23 pick out of FCS Alabama State, didn't have a star rating at all. Meanwhile, linebacker Josh Allen ranked outside the top 2000 as a two-star prospect in his class, but after a successful career at Kentucky, was selected No. 7 overall on Thursday night.

Most of the first round was made up by former four-star (10) and three-star (11) prospects with a couple junior college products and 13 of the first 20 picks being players that ranked in the top 200 overall in their respective class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

2019 NFL Draft first round by recruiting rating