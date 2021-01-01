College football just wrapped up its craziest regular season ever with every conference affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another as teams saw multiple games canceled or postponed. Now, the postseason is ready to get underway 56 teams receiving assignments to 28 bowl games.
If that sounds low, that's because 16 bowl games have already been canceled due to a multitude of reasons including various bowl-eligible teams opting out of playing. Other games like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl have moved their locations due to local health restrictions. That leaves those 28 bowls, including the two College Football Playoff semifinals and four New Year's Six games.
Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change, including whether certain games are played at all. All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 11
National Championship
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State
New Year's Six bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
| (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
|(25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State
Jan. 1
Peach
Noon (ESPN)
|(8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia
Dec. 30
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma 55, Florida 20
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Ole Miss vs. Indiana
|Jan. 2
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Kentucky vs. NC State
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
| Auburn vs. Northwestern
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
| West Virginia 24, Army 21
|Dec. 31
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
|Dec. 31
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
|Dec. 29
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
| Texas 55, Colorado 23
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma State 37, Miami (FL) 34
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia State 39, Western Kentucky 21
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC)
|Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
|Dec. 26
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|7: 30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 (OT)
|Dec. 25
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Frisco, Texas
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Hawaii 28, Houston 14
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
| Memphis 25, FAU 10
|Dec. 23
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU 49, UCF 23
|Dec. 22
|Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Nevada 38, Tulane 27
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Canceled bowls (16): Bahamas, Birmingham, Celebration, Fenway, Frisco, Guaranteed Rate, Hawai'i, Holiday, Independence, LA, Las Vegas, Military, Pinstripe, Quick Lane, Redbox, Sun, tEXAS
Teams that opted out (22): Tennessee, South Carolina, Boise State, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban), Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State