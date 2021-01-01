rose-bowl.jpg
Getty Images

College football just wrapped up its craziest regular season ever with every conference affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another as teams saw multiple games canceled or postponed. Now, the postseason is ready to get underway 56 teams receiving assignments to 28 bowl games.

If that sounds low, that's because 16 bowl games have already been canceled due to a multitude of reasons including various bowl-eligible teams opting out of playing. Other games like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl have moved their locations due to local health restrictions. That leaves those 28 bowls, including the two College Football Playoff semifinals and four New Year's Six games. 

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change, including whether certain games are played at all. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time (TV) Matchup

Jan. 11

National Championship
Miami

8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl
Arlington, Texas

5 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Time (TV) Matchup

Jan. 2

Orange
Miami

8 p.m. (ESPN)

(5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina

Jan. 2

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

(25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State

Jan. 1

Peach
Atlanta

Noon (ESPN)

(8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia

Dec. 30

Cotton
Arlington, Tex.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 2Outback
Tampa, Fla.
12:30 p.m. (ABC) Ole Miss vs. Indiana 
Jan. 2Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
Noon (ESPN) Kentucky vs. NC State
Jan. 1Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
 1 p.m. (ABC) Auburn vs.  Northwestern
Dec. 31Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN) West Virginia 24, Army 21
Dec. 31Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
2 p.m. (CBS) Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
Dec. 31 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
Noon (ESPN)                       
 Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
Dec. 30Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
Dec. 29 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		9 p.m. (ESPN) Texas 55, Colorado 23
Dec. 29Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oklahoma State 37, Miami (FL) 34
Dec. 26LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Georgia State 39, Western Kentucky 21
Dec. 26First Responder
Dallas, Texas
3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
Dec. 26Cure
Orlando, Fla.
7: 30 p.m. (ESPN)Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 (OT)
Dec. 25Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
Dec. 24 New Mexico
Frisco, Texas        
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Hawaii 28, Houston 14
Dec. 23 Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m. (ESPN) Memphis 25, FAU 10
Dec. 23 New Orleans
New Orleans 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Dec. 22Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
 7 p.m. (ESPN) BYU 49, UCF 23
Dec. 22Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Canceled bowls (16): Bahamas, Birmingham, Celebration, Fenway, Frisco, Guaranteed Rate, Hawai'i, Holiday, Independence, LA, Las Vegas, Military, Pinstripe, Quick Lane, Redbox, Sun, tEXAS

Teams that opted out (22): Tennessee, South Carolina, Boise State, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban), Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State