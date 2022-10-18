With the 2022 college football season having reached its midway point, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. All in all, six CBS Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections reprise their roles after seven weeks, while four members of the second team jumped up a level.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, is once again a unanimous selection for midseason honors (the only such player with that distinction). Ohio State leads all programs with four selections, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., and offensive lineman Paris Johnson.
In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 selections. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and USC each have two players on the team. The Big Ten leads the way with 11 selections overall followed by the SEC (seven), ACC and Pac-12 (three each), Sun Belt (two) and Big 12 (one).
In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.
2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America
* unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State
Junior
RB
Blake Corum
Michigan
Junior
RB
Chase Brown
Illinois
Junior
WR
Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State
Sophomore
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State
Sophomore
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
Sophomore
C
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota
Redshirt senior
OL
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern
Junior
OL
Paris Johnson
Ohio State
Junior
OL
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida
Junior
OL
Andrew Vorhees
USC
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|USC
|Junior
|DL
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|Junior
DL
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh
Redshirt junior
LB
Will Anderson Jr. *
Alabama
Junior
LB
Jack Campbell
Iowa
Senior
LB
Drew Sanders
Arkansas
Junior
CB
Clark Phillips III
Utah
Sophomore
CB
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State
Junior
DB
Christopher Smith
Georgia
Senior
DB
Brian Branch
Alabama
Junior
|DB
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Penn State
|Redshirt junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Christopher Dunn
NC State
Graduate
P
Tory Taylor
Iowa
Junior
KR
Key'Shawn Smith
Miami
Sophomore
PR
Eric Garror
Louisiana
Senior
AP
Johnnie Lang
Arkansas State
Redshirt senior