With the 2022 college football season having reached its midway point, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. All in all, six CBS Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections reprise their roles after seven weeks, while four members of the second team jumped up a level.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, is once again a unanimous selection for midseason honors (the only such player with that distinction). Ohio State leads all programs with four selections, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., and offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 selections. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and USC each have two players on the team. The Big Ten leads the way with 11 selections overall followed by the SEC (seven), ACC and Pac-12 (three each), Sun Belt (two) and Big 12 (one).

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America

* unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters