allamerican-editorial-v2.jpg
Graphic by Keytron Jordan

With the 2022 college football season having reached its midway point, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. All in all, six CBS Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections reprise their roles after seven weeks, while four members of the second team jumped up a level.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, is once again a unanimous selection for midseason honors (the only such player with that distinction). Ohio State leads all programs with four selections, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., and offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

In total, 20 programs are represented across the 27 selections. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and USC each have two players on the team. The Big Ten leads the way with 11 selections overall followed by the SEC (seven), ACC and Pac-12 (three each), Sun Belt (two) and Big 12 (one).

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot starting this preseason. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team were categorized by positions as listed on official team rosters.

2022 CBS Sports Midseason All-America

*  unanimous selection | class listed according to official team rosters

Offense


QB

C.J. Stroud

Ohio State

Junior

RB

Blake Corum

Michigan

Junior

RB

Chase Brown

Illinois

Junior

WR

Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State

Sophomore

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

Sophomore

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

Sophomore

C

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota

Redshirt senior

OL

Peter Skoronski

Northwestern

Junior

OL

Paris Johnson

Ohio State

Junior

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida

Junior

OL

Andrew Vorhees

USC

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL Tuli Tuipulotu USCJunior
DLFelix Anudike-UzomahKansas StateJunior

DL

Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh

Redshirt junior

LB

Will Anderson Jr. *

Alabama

Junior

LB

Jack Campbell

Iowa

Senior

LB

Drew Sanders

Arkansas

Junior

CB

Clark Phillips III

Utah

Sophomore

CB

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State

Junior

DB

Christopher Smith

Georgia

Senior

DB

Brian Branch

Alabama

Junior

DBJoey Porter Jr.Penn StateRedshirt junior
Special teams


K

Christopher Dunn

NC State

Graduate

P

Tory Taylor

Iowa

Junior

KR

Key'Shawn Smith

Miami

Sophomore

PR

Eric Garror

Louisiana

Senior

AP

Johnnie Lang

Arkansas State

Redshirt senior