With the 2023 college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.

Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, this year, only three players received that honor on the postseason team: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. In fact, Alt is the lone repeat first-team selection from the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Along with Taylor, they represent two of 10 players who were 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.

Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Rome Odunze (Washington), tight end Brock Bowers (Georgia), offensive linemen Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), defensive lineman Jer'Zahn Newton (Illinois), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and safety Malaki Starks (Georgia) all return from having earned top honors this preseason.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections, including one tie.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Iowa each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Crimson Tide led with five All-America selections overall. The Bulldogs, Longhorns and Missouri slotted next with four each.

The SEC regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the Big Ten, which dominated selections last year. In total, 17 SEC players received All-America honors with six of its programs represented. The Pac-12 actually had the most programs with selections (seven), while the Big Ten saw 10 players honored across six of its programs.

Conference First team Total selections SEC 8 17 Big Ten 5 10 Big 12 5 8 Pac-12 4 9 Sun Belt

2 4 Independent (Notre Dame) 2 3 ACC 1 3 MAC 1 1

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2023 CBS Sports All-America

* unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense





QB Jayden Daniels LSU Senior RB Ollie Gordon II * Oklahoma State Sophomore RB Cody Schrader Missouri Graduate WR Malik Nabers LSU Junior WR Marvin Harrison Jr. ^

Rome Odunze ^ Ohio State

Washington Junior

Junior TE Brock Bowers Georgia Junior C Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon Junior OL Joe Alt * Notre Dame Junior OL Cooper Beebe Kansas State Senior OL Taliese Fuaga Oregon State Junior OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State Junior Defense





DL Laiatu Latu UCLA Senior DL T'Vondre Sweat Texas Senior DL Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois Junior LB Dallas Turner Alabama Junior LB Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M Junior LB Payton Wilson NC State Graduate CB Cooper DeJean Iowa Junior CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama Junior DB Xavier Watts Notre Dame Junior DB Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma Junior DB Malaki Starks Georgia Sophomore Special teams





K Graham Nicholson Miami (OH) Junior P Tory Taylor * Iowa Senior KR Jayden Harrison Marshall Redshirt junior PR Xavier Worthy Texas Junior AP Ismail Mahdi Texas State Sophomore

Second team

Offense





QB Michael Penix Jr. Washington Senior RB Omarion Hampton North Carolina Sophomore RB Audric Estimé Notre Dame Junior WR Troy Franklin Oregon Junior WR Luther Burden III Missouri Sophomore TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas Junior C Sedrick Van Pran Georgia Junior OL Zak Zinter Michigan Senior OL JC Latham Alabama Junior OL Javon Foster Missouri Graduate OL Jordan Morgan Arizona Senior Defense





DL Jonah Elliss Utah Junior DL Jalen Green James Madison Senior DL Byron Murphy II Texas Junior LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Junior LB Jay Higgins Iowa Senior LB Jason Henderson Old Dominion Junior CB Terrion Arnold Alabama Redshirt sophomore CB Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri Junior DB Tykee Smith Georgia Senior DB Mike Sainristil Michigan Graduate DB Tyler Nubin Minnesota Fifth year Special teams





K Will Reichard Alabama Graduate P Alex Mastromanno Florida State Redshirt junior KR Barion Brown Kentucky Sophomore PR Daequan Hardy Penn State Redshirt senior AP Travis Hunter Colorado Sophomore

Honorable mentions

The players below were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

RB/AP Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), WR/PR Zachariah Branch (USC), DL Ashton Gillotte (Louisville), LB Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State), CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (West Virginia), DB Kamren Kinchens (Miami), K Jose Pizano (UNLV)