Hailey Meuchel, CBS Sports

With the 2023 college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.

Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, this year, only three players received that honor on the postseason team: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. In fact, Alt is the lone repeat first-team selection from the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Along with Taylor, they represent two of 10 players who were 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.

Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Rome Odunze (Washington), tight end Brock Bowers (Georgia), offensive linemen Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), defensive lineman Jer'Zahn Newton (Illinois), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and safety Malaki Starks (Georgia) all return from having earned top honors this preseason.

In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections, including one tie. 

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Iowa each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Crimson Tide led with five All-America selections overall. The Bulldogs, Longhorns and Missouri slotted next with four each.

The SEC regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the Big Ten, which dominated selections last year. In total, 17 SEC players received All-America honors with six of its programs represented. The Pac-12 actually had the most programs with selections (seven), while the Big Ten saw 10 players honored across six of its programs.

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC817
Big Ten510
Big 1258
Pac-1249
Sun Belt
24
Independent (Notre Dame)23
ACC13
MAC11

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2023 CBS Sports All-America

*  unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters

First team

Offense


QB

Jayden Daniels

LSU

Senior

RB

Ollie Gordon II *

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

RB

Cody Schrader

Missouri

Graduate

WR

Malik Nabers

LSU

Junior

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr. ^
Rome Odunze ^

Ohio State
Washington

Junior
Junior

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

Junior

C

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Oregon

Junior

OL

Joe Alt *

Notre Dame

Junior

OL

Cooper Beebe

Kansas State

Senior

OL

Taliese Fuaga

Oregon State

Junior

OL

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Penn State

Junior

Defense


DL Laiatu LatuUCLASenior
DLT'Vondre SweatTexas Senior

DL

Jer'Zhan Newton

Illinois

Junior

LB

Dallas Turner

Alabama

Junior

LB

Edgerrin Cooper

Texas A&M

Junior

LB

Payton Wilson

NC State

Graduate

CB

Cooper DeJean

Iowa

Junior

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Junior

DB

Xavier Watts

Notre Dame

Junior

DB

Billy Bowman Jr.

Oklahoma

Junior

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

Sophomore

Special teams


K

Graham Nicholson

Miami (OH)

Junior

P

Tory Taylor *

Iowa

Senior

KR

Jayden Harrison

Marshall

Redshirt junior

PR

Xavier Worthy

Texas

Junior

AP

Ismail Mahdi

Texas State

Sophomore

Second team

Offense


QB

Michael Penix Jr.

Washington

Senior

RB

Omarion Hampton

North Carolina

Sophomore

RB

Audric Estimé

Notre Dame

Junior

WR

Troy Franklin

Oregon

Junior

WR

Luther Burden III

Missouri

Sophomore

TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas

Junior

C

Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia

Junior

OL

Zak Zinter

Michigan

Senior

OL

JC Latham

Alabama

Junior

OL

Javon Foster

Missouri

Graduate

OL

Jordan Morgan

Arizona

Senior

Defense


DL Jonah EllissUtahJunior
DLJalen GreenJames Madison Senior

DL

Byron Murphy II

Texas

Junior

LB

Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma

Junior

LB

Jay Higgins

Iowa

Senior

LB

Jason Henderson

Old Dominion

Junior

CB

Terrion Arnold

Alabama

Redshirt sophomore

CB

Kris Abrams-Draine

Missouri

Junior

DB

Tykee Smith

Georgia

Senior

DB

Mike Sainristil

Michigan

Graduate

DB

Tyler Nubin

Minnesota

Fifth year

Special teams


K

Will Reichard

Alabama

Graduate

P

Alex Mastromanno

Florida State

Redshirt junior

KR

Barion Brown

Kentucky

Sophomore

PR

Daequan Hardy

Penn State

Redshirt senior

AP

Travis Hunter

Colorado

Sophomore

Honorable mentions

The players below were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.

RB/AP Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), WR/PR Zachariah Branch (USC), DL Ashton Gillotte (Louisville), LB Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State), CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (West Virginia), DB Kamren Kinchens (Miami), K Jose Pizano (UNLV)