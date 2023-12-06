With the 2023 college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.
Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, this year, only three players received that honor on the postseason team: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. In fact, Alt is the lone repeat first-team selection from the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Along with Taylor, they represent two of 10 players who were 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.
Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Rome Odunze (Washington), tight end Brock Bowers (Georgia), offensive linemen Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), defensive lineman Jer'Zahn Newton (Illinois), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and safety Malaki Starks (Georgia) all return from having earned top honors this preseason.
In total, 32 programs are represented across the two teams of 55 selections, including one tie.
Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Iowa each saw two of their players receive first-team nods, while the Crimson Tide led with five All-America selections overall. The Bulldogs, Longhorns and Missouri slotted next with four each.
The SEC regained its top spot on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team from the Big Ten, which dominated selections last year. In total, 17 SEC players received All-America honors with six of its programs represented. The Pac-12 actually had the most programs with selections (seven), while the Big Ten saw 10 players honored across six of its programs.
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|8
|17
|Big Ten
|5
|10
|Big 12
|5
|8
|Pac-12
|4
|9
|Sun Belt
|2
|4
|Independent (Notre Dame)
|2
|3
|ACC
|1
|3
|MAC
|1
|1
In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.
2023 CBS Sports All-America
* unanimous selection | ^ tied selection | classes from official team rosters
First team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Jayden Daniels
LSU
Senior
RB
Ollie Gordon II *
Oklahoma State
Sophomore
RB
Cody Schrader
Missouri
Graduate
WR
Malik Nabers
LSU
Junior
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr. ^
Ohio State
Junior
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
Junior
C
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon
Junior
OL
Joe Alt *
Notre Dame
Junior
OL
Cooper Beebe
Kansas State
Senior
OL
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State
Junior
OL
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Laiatu Latu
|UCLA
|Senior
|DL
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Texas
|Senior
DL
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois
Junior
LB
Dallas Turner
Alabama
Junior
LB
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M
Junior
LB
Payton Wilson
NC State
Graduate
CB
Cooper DeJean
Iowa
Junior
CB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
Junior
DB
Xavier Watts
Notre Dame
Junior
DB
Billy Bowman Jr.
Oklahoma
Junior
DB
Malaki Starks
Georgia
Sophomore
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Graham Nicholson
Miami (OH)
Junior
P
Tory Taylor *
Iowa
Senior
KR
Jayden Harrison
Marshall
Redshirt junior
PR
Xavier Worthy
Texas
Junior
AP
Ismail Mahdi
Texas State
Sophomore
Second team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington
Senior
RB
Omarion Hampton
North Carolina
Sophomore
RB
Audric Estimé
Notre Dame
Junior
WR
Troy Franklin
Oregon
Junior
WR
Luther Burden III
Missouri
Sophomore
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas
Junior
C
Sedrick Van Pran
Georgia
Junior
OL
Zak Zinter
Michigan
Senior
OL
JC Latham
Alabama
Junior
OL
Javon Foster
Missouri
Graduate
OL
Jordan Morgan
Arizona
Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Jonah Elliss
|Utah
|Junior
|DL
|Jalen Green
|James Madison
|Senior
DL
Byron Murphy II
Texas
Junior
LB
Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma
Junior
LB
Jay Higgins
Iowa
Senior
LB
Jason Henderson
Old Dominion
Junior
CB
Terrion Arnold
Alabama
Redshirt sophomore
CB
Kris Abrams-Draine
Missouri
Junior
DB
Tykee Smith
Georgia
Senior
DB
Mike Sainristil
Michigan
Graduate
DB
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota
Fifth year
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Will Reichard
Alabama
Graduate
P
Alex Mastromanno
Florida State
Redshirt junior
KR
Barion Brown
Kentucky
Sophomore
PR
Daequan Hardy
Penn State
Redshirt senior
AP
Travis Hunter
Colorado
Sophomore
Honorable mentions
The players below were high vote-getters who barely missed out on the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America teams.
RB/AP Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), WR/PR Zachariah Branch (USC), DL Ashton Gillotte (Louisville), LB Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State), CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (West Virginia), DB Kamren Kinchens (Miami), K Jose Pizano (UNLV)