When breaking down the 2023 NFL Draft by conference, you probably could have guess the the league with the most draft picks before the No. 1 overall pick was even announced. Because after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and 61 other players from the SEC were selected by NFL franchises in the three-day event, the conference claimed the honor of having the most players selected in the NFL Draft for the 17th consecutive season.

The SEC's 62 picks are a slight step down from consecutive record-setting years when it had 65 players selected in the NFL Draft across both 2021 and 2022. Still, the league maintained the overwhelming edge against the rest of the county that it has established in recent years.

The Big Ten was a close second with 55 picks, marking the fifth straight draft in which it finished second to the SEC. However, after the two most powerful conferences in the nation, there's a large gap before we reach third place as the ACC checks in with 33 picks. The Big 12 follows with 29 with the Pac-12 rounding out the top five with 27.

The SEC's edge was widespread but powered in part by the two-headed pro development machines that are Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs tied for the most picks in the NFL Draft with 10 each, marked the sixth consecutive season that an SEC program led the way in overall selections. It's also the fifth time in the last six years that the program leading the country in draft picks is either Alabama or Georgia.

The two-time reigning champion Bulldogs set two new records for the most players selected across two drafts (25) and three drafts (34). This year's 10-player UGA class followed the record-setting 15 players selected in 2022 with nine more chosen in 2021. Considering the team the Dawgs are expected to field this fall, other records may soon fall in forthcoming years.

2023 NFL Draft picks by schools, conferences

SEC (62)

Alabama — 10

Georgia — 10

Florida — 6

LSU — 6

Tennessee — 5

Auburn — 5

South Carolina — 5

Ole Miss — 4

Kentucky — 3

Texas A&M — 3

Arkansas — 2

Mississippi State — 2

Missouri — 1

Big Ten (55)

Michigan — 9

Ohio State — 6

Penn State — 6

Maryland — 5

Purdue — 5

Northwestern — 4

Illinois — 4

Iowa — 4

Michigan State — 3

Minnesota — 3

Wisconsin — 3

Nebraska — 2

Rutgers — 1



ACC (32)

Clemson — 6

Pitt — 6

North Carolina — 4

Louisville — 3

Miami — 3

Syracuse — 2

Wake Forest — 2



Florida State — 1

Boston College — 1

Georgia Tech — 1

NC State — 1



Virginia — 1

Virginia Tech — 1

Big 12 (30)

TCU — 8

Oklahoma — 5

Texas — 5

Kansas State — 4

Oklahoma State — 2

Iowa State — 3

Baylor — 1



West Virginia — 1

Texas Tech — 1

Pac-12 (27)

Oregon — 6

Stanford — 5

UCLA — 4

USC — 4

Utah — 3

Oregon State — 2

Cal — 1

Washington State — 1

Arizona State — 1

AAC (10)

Houston — 4

Cincinnati — 3

Tulane — 2

SMU — 1

Sun Belt (9)

ODU — 3

Appalachian State — 2

Louisiana — 1

South Alabama — 1

Southern Miss — 1

Troy — 1

Independent (7)

Notre Dame — 3

BYU — 3

Liberty — 1

MAC (7)

Eastern Michigan — 2

Ball State — 1



Bowling Green — 1

Central Michigan — 1

Western Michigan — 1

Toledo — 1

MWC (5)

Boise State — 2

Fresno State — 1

New Mexico — 1

San Jose State — 1

Conference USA (3)

Charlotte — 1

UAB — 1

Western Kentucky — 1

FCS/Division II (12)