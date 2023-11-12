The 2023 SEC Championship Game participants are now official with No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama set to face off once more. The Bulldogs are in regardless of what happens in Saturday's game against Ole Miss thanks to an assist from No. 14 Missouri. The Tigers dominated No. 13 Tennessee for a 36-7 win, securing Georgia's spot in Dec. 2's title clash as a result.

This will be the second SEC Championship Game in the past three seasons -- and the third since 2018 -- to feature Georgia and Alabama. The previous two installments boasted major College Football Playoff implications. This one should be no different.

No. 2 Georgia has shown no signs of slowing down after capturing the last two national championships. The Bulldogs have won 26 straight games and haven't lost a regular-season game since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Alabama has steadily battled its way back to national prominence since suffering an early season loss to Texas and clinched its title game berth with a 49-21 win against Kentucky. Key to the turnaround has been the improved play of quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has come into his own with 10 total touchdowns in his last eight quarters of play.

Alabama has won three SEC titles in the previous five years with a 2-0 record against the Bulldogs in that span. Despite its dominance on a national scale, Georgia has only one SEC championship to its name since 2018 -- a 50-30 win against LSU to cap 2022's undefeated regular season.

Alabama notably beat Georgia 41-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide went on to beat Cincinnati while Georgia cruised past Michigan in the semifinals, setting up a rematch in the national championship game that Georgia won 33-18.