247Sports College Football Podcast: Danielson previews Georgia-Kentucky

Nov 4, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson checks in after being on the call for Auburn's dominant win against Georgia with an eye to both the Bulldogs' next matchup against Kentucky (the SEC on CBS Game of the Week) and an SEC West title tilt in the Iron Bowl the following weekend. The conversation begins Gary's takeaway from seeing how Kirby Smart handled adversity (2:00) and how Auburn not only won but dominated the game (7:00). Then after an early read on the Iron Bowl (14:00), the conversation turns to Tennessee with thoughts on what kind of coach fits the Vols' identify (18:00), then back to Georgia for keys to the game against Kentucky (26:00) and thoughts on the College Football Playoff picture.

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson

Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn