247Sports College Football Podcast: Danielson previews Georgia-Kentucky
Gary Danielson previews the SEC on CBS Game of the Week Kentucky at Georgia
In this episode: SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson checks in after being on the call for Auburn's dominant win against Georgia with an eye to both the Bulldogs' next matchup against Kentucky (the SEC on CBS Game of the Week) and an SEC West title tilt in the Iron Bowl the following weekend. The conversation begins Gary's takeaway from seeing how Kirby Smart handled adversity (2:00) and how Auburn not only won but dominated the game (7:00). Then after an early read on the Iron Bowl (14:00), the conversation turns to Tennessee with thoughts on what kind of coach fits the Vols' identify (18:00), then back to Georgia for keys to the game against Kentucky (26:00) and thoughts on the College Football Playoff picture.
