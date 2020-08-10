Watch Now: College Football Season Hanging In The Balance ( 4:47 )

A murky day for college football got a bit brighter for those who hope to see the sport on the field in 2020 as an ACC official told CBS Sports on Monday said the conference "absolutely" intends on playing this fall. The comment from a high-ranking source within the league came after an ACC conference call with athletic directors and a similar call involving university presidents.

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official said.

Though that is the sentiment throughout the league, the official does not expect the ACC to make a definitive announcement either way on Monday.

The day started with expectations that the Power Five might go dark this week. Big Ten presidents are meeting Monday night with the expectation that conference's season will ultimately be canceled.

"I don't know if there is a drop dead time period [to decide]," the ACC official said. "We don't start play until Sept. 12 as a league."

The ACC announced its amended schedule last week with its first games being played the week of Sept. 7.

"[Canceling football in the next couple of days] could happen for some leagues," the ACC official said. "I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

The ACC presidents are set to meet again Monday night.

Two of 10 FBS conferences, the MAC and Mountain West, have already canceled fall sports. UConn (independent) and Old Dominion (Conference USA) have also opted out of playing college football this fall.