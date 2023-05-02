Alabama deputy athletic director Matt Self was arrested Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to multiple reports. The Tuscaloosa Police Department were called after midnight Sunday morning and Self was arrested following an investigation, according to BamaOnLine.

Self, the administrator for the Crimson Tide football program, was placed on a 24-hour domestic violence hold with a bond set at $300. BamaOnLine reported that he was not listed in the inmate database Monday afternoon.

"Alabama Athletics is aware of this incident," a University of Alabama spokesperson said in a statement. "We take such matters seriously and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter."

AL.com reports that Self was previously arrested in Tuscaloosa in 2010. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge, paid a fine and received a suspended 10-day jail sentence. He was employed by the University of Alabama at the time.

Alabama's athletics website states that Self leads the athletics compliance office, and is "responsible for all areas of compliance with NCAA, SEC and UA rules and regulations." He also oversees equipment operations, sports medicine, nutrition, strength and conditioning and he is the administrator for both football and volleyball. He also works directly with the UA Office of Counsel, UA President's Office, UA Systems Office and outside counsel to assist in contracts and legislative issues.

Self graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2004 and went into private practice. He joined Alabama's athletics compliance office in 2008, initially serving as the primary compliance liaison to football. He was promoted to lead the compliance department in 2016.

He was named football administrator in May 2021 after Jeff Purinton left to become Arkansas State's athletic director. Self works under Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who has held his post since 2017 after a stint as Arizona's athletic director.