Desmond Ricks, a four-star cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday on 247Sports' YouTube channel, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU and Florida. Ricks is a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder who is ranked No. 42 overall in the Class of 2023. He was the top-ranked cornerback in the country before he announced his re-classification on Oct. 22.

Ricks, who reclassified from the 2024 class, made official visits to all three of his finalists since moving into the 2023 class. You can watch the commitment live in the video below:

Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Ricks:

"Can run -- and more importantly -– find the football, which is an important skill to have in an era where most offensive coordinators want to stretch the field," Ivins wrote. "Rather battle-tested for a youngster having seen plenty of targets come his way both on Friday nights and the 7-on-7 and camp circuit."

Ivins sees Ricks as one of college football's biggest stars once he arrives om campus:

"Spent a good chunk of 12th grader year working on the inside in one of the nation's most talented prep secondaries. Could probably be deployed as a slot corner on Saturdays, but ceiling seems to ultimately be the highest as a wide defender given his longer stride and ability to take away throwing lanes with his size. Must keep progressing and get better at anticipating/feeling out routes, but should be viewed as a multi-year starter and potential all-conference player at the Power Five level."

Ricks is the 15th top 100 player to commit to Alabama during the recruiting cycle. Every player in coach Nick Saban's Class except kicker Conor Talty -- the second-ranked kicker in the country -- are either four- or five-star prospects. Alabama's class is currently the second-best recruiting class in the history of the 247Sports rankings behind only Texas A&M's class last cycle.