Alabama continued its recruiting success for the 2023 class, as four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide live Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Alinen chose the Alabama and coach Nick Saban over a finalist list that included Miami, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior from Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 17 offensive tackle in the Top247 rankings, in addition to being the No. 1 recruit in the state of Connecticut.

Alinen's father, Klaus Alinen, also has football experience, having attended multiple NFL camps and playing in NFL Europe. Alinen moved to the United State from Finland prior to his junior season.

Described as "forceful with initial punch" by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, Alinen is known to play aggressively while staying engaged on blocks. For now, Alinen has mid-round NFL draft potential but could improve his stock through his college career. Here's his scouting report below:

Tough for defenders to disengage. Sinks hips and uncoils well when engaging defender. Is consistent with hand placement and is quick to place inside on defenders. Shows foot speed and is technically sound with steps when pulling. Has body control to block at second level in space. Is quick to scrape and get to linebackers. Solid in pass pro because of his length and ability to move laterally but has to work on kick step. Is able to mirror but sometimes reaches rather than staying patient in base. Has to make sure he keeps size in check. Multi-year starter at high-level college program.

Alabama continues on recruiting a roll, as Alinen becomes the 14th addition to their 2023 class. His commitment vaults the Tide into the top 10 of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.