Alabama lists Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa as co-starters ahead of season opener

The first Alabama administrative grouping chart of the season was released on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's season opener against Louisville.

At the quarterback position, where there has been the most highly publicized competition of the offseason, there were no clear-cut answers.

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa and junior Jalen Hurts were both listed as first-string quarterbacks on the depth chart. Tagovailoa's name is listed first, but both players being on that top line offers no indication that the quarterback battle is over.

In 2016, Hurts was listed third among three first-stringers heading into Alabama's opener against USC with Cooper Bateman and Blake Barnett. The year before that, Jake Coker was listed as one of five co-starters for the season opener against Wisconsin along with Bateman, Barnett, Alec Morris and David Cornwell.

Nick Saban and his offensive staff have often used these opening weeks to settle the quarterback position, moving one player into the QB1 role around the the time that conference play starts in late September.

That was not the case last year as Hurts spent the entire season as the starting quarterback, only to have Tagovailoa enter the national title game at halftime and lead Alabama to a comeback victory in overtime. The battle between Hurts and Tagovailoa has been the top story about the No. 1 team for the entire offseason -- much to the chagrin of Saban -- and on Saturday we'll get to see the final stages of the battle against Louisville.

Alabama and Louisville kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Orlando, Florida. The Crimson Tide are a 23.5-point favorite in the game.