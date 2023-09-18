Jalen Milroe has been named Alabama's starting quarterback once again after not playing in the Crimson Tide's 17-3 win over South Florida in Week 3. Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner was awarded the start against the Bulls.

Milroe started the Crimson Tide's first two games but was somewhat inconsistent. In a Week 2 loss to No. 3 Texas -- Alabama's first nonconference failure since coach Nick Saban's first season in 2007 -- Milroe tossed two touchdowns but completed just 51.9% of his passes and threw a pair of interceptions.

Buchner and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson both played significant snaps against South Florida. Though the Bulls came into Week 3 without a victory against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 2021, the game was tied 3-3 late in the third quarter. Simpson and Buchner combined to complete just 10 of 23 passes for 107 yards in the narrow victory. Milroe did not play.

"Jalen really showed the leadership I was looking for in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do," Saban said Monday. "He's had the opportunity to play, as did the other guys, and Jalen played the best. I think he's earned the opportunity to be the quarterback."

Milroe has started three games for Alabama, including a 24-20 win over Texas A&M in 2022. While his passing is still a work in progress, Milroe boasts impressive ability with his legs. Now in his third year with the Tide, Milroe has 414 yards rushing for his career and a three touchdowns to go along with 11 passing touchdowns. Simpson and Buchner combined for one touchdown against South Florida.

Alabama enters SEC play ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, the lowest ranking for the program at any point since September 2015. The Tide snapped a streak of 128 consecutive appearances in the AP top 10, which trailed only Miami from 1985-93 as the longest streak of all time.

Alabama plays No. 15 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on CBS.