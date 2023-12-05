Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the transfer portal, but apparently to pursue a sport other than football. The former Notre Dame signal-caller who transferred to the Crimson Tide last offseason was one of many on Monday to enter his name into the portal once again, but this time he did so as a lacrosse athlete with intentions to go back to Notre Dame, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Buchner will finish out the season with the Crimson Tide as they make a run at the College Football Playoff. A return to football at a later date has not been ruled out, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Buchner was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country at Helix High School (CA) and was at one point headed to Michigan before committing to Notre Dame in football as a top-100 athlete in the 2021 class. He was named the team's starter in 2022 only to suffer a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to Marshall that knocked him out for the remainder of the regular season. Buchner did return in the Fighting Irish's Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, scoring five touchdowns.

With offensive coordinator Tommy Rees taking the same job at Alabama, Buchner transferred to the Tide to join a quarterback battle already featuring two names -- Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson -- competing to replace Bryce Young. Though Milroe started the season, his Week 2 struggles against Texas led to a promotion for Buchner the next week against South Florida. However, he was benched after five drives in a lackluster 17-3 win over the Bulls, a game that led to Milroe's return to cement his QB1 status for the rest of a season that ended in a SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth.