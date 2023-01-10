Georgia finished off a perfect season with a resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night to finish No. 1 in the final AP Top 25. The poll marked six straight finishes inside the AP top three for the Bulldogs, including back-to-back No. 1 finishes.

Despite suffering the largest national championship game loss ever, TCU moved up to No. 2 in the final rankings. Ultimately, the finish is still the best for the Horned Frogs since 2010 when they shocked Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Michigan remained at No. 3 despite losing to TCU in the CFP semifinal, while Ohio State sat firm at No. 4.

Down the ballot, Washington moved into the final top 10 for the first time since 2016 after handling No. 25 Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Penn State also moved up to No. 7 after a dominant Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Florida State should enter 2023 as one of the top teams in the nation thanks to a No. 11 finish and the return of quarterback Jordan Travis.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below. First-place votes are in parentheses.

AP Top 25

Georgia (63) TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Utah Florida State USC Clemson Kansas State Oregon LSU Oregon State Notre Dame Troy Mississippi State UCLA Pittsburgh South Carolina Fresno State Texas

Others receiving votes: Duke (49); UTSA (45); Air Force (40); Boise State (38); Minnesota (35); Texas Tech (19); North Carolina (8); North Carolina State (6); Iowa (4); Louisville (3); Purdue (3); Maryland (2); Marshall (2); Cincinnati (1); Illinois (1)