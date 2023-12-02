The Appalachian State Mountaineers aim to continue their dominance of the Troy Trojans when they visit Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday's 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game. App State (8-4, 6-2) has won five straight games against Troy and comes in on a five-game win streak. The Mountaineers routed Georgia Southern 55-27 last Saturday. The Trojans (10-2, 7-1) beat Southern Miss 35-17 last Saturday for their ninth straight victory. They also are defending Sun Belt champions after cruising past Coastal Carolina 45-16 in last year's title game.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Troy, Ala. The Trojans as 5-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Troy odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 53.

Appalachian State vs. Troy spread: Trojans -5

Appalachian State vs. Troy over/under: 53 points

Appalachian State vs. Troy money line: Mountaineers +178, Trojans -219

APP: Is 5-11 ATS in its past 16 conference games.

TROY: Is 14-3 ATS in SBC matchups since 2022.

Why Troy can cover

The Trojans have the Sun Belt's best defense and will have the crowd behind them as they seek the repeat. Troy allows 16.7 points and 300 total yards per game, both top-12 in FBS. The defense had six sacks last week to give them 39 this season, sixth-most in the nation. Javon Solomon has 14, tied for most in FBS. Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson and running back Kimani Vidal pace an offense that averages 423 yards and almost 30 points per game.

Wilson has 3,161 passing yards, with 26 TDs and five interceptions, and four receivers have topped 400 yards. Chris Lewis averages 22 yards on 29 receptions, with nine going for touchdowns. Vidal is seventh in the nation with 1,349 rushing yards and has scored 10 TDs. Troy has covered the spread in seven of its past eight games, with all seven victories by at least 18 points. The Trojans' only home loss this season came to James Madison, which is 11-1. See which team to pick here.

Why Appalachian State can cover

The Mountaineers have played in three of the past five SBC title games, so even through they finished second in the East, they won't feel out of place. They handed James Madison its only loss of the season, as quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 318 yards and three TDs in the 36-23 overtime victory. Aguilar has 33 TD passes, third-most in FBS, and 3,233 passing yards. Appalachian State averages 458 yards per game, 15th-most in FBS, while Troy averages 423 (43rd).

Appalachian State has won seven of the eight meetings with Troy since the Mountaineers joined the Sun Belt in 2014. They have scored at least 32 points in the past four, including a 32-28 victory last season. The Mountaineers have 21 takeaways this season, most in the Sun Belt, and have at least two in four straight games. Tyrek Funderburk and Jordan Favors have four interceptions apiece. ASU is 6-5-1 ATS this season but has covered the spread in four straight. See which team to pick here.

