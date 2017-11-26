Arizona State fires Todd Graham as head coach after six seasons

Graham posted a 46-31 record in six years with the Sun Devils

Todd Graham has been let go at Arizona State after six years leading the Sun Devils football program.

Arizona State went 7-5 in 2017 and its 6-3 conference record was good enough for a second place finish in the Pac-12 South. In six years as the Sun Devils coach, Graham went 46-31 with a 31-23 record in conference play, one division title (2013) and two 10-win seasons (2013, 2014). 

"From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement, confirming that Graham had been relieved of his duties.
 
"However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd's body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary."

Graham and his staff will remain in place and coach the team in their bowl game, the school announced on Sunday. 

After Arizona State beat Arizona 42-30 in the Territorial Cup on Saturday, fans noticed Graham, 4-2 in the rivalry series against the Wildcats, taking unusually more time to soak in the atmosphere from the field. According to a 247Sports report, athletic director Ray Anderson set a meeting for Sunday morning shortly after the game. 

Though never considered one of the top contenders in the Chip Kelly sweepstakes, Arizona State was mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kelly prior to UCLA announcing the hire over the weekend. In choosing to move on from Graham, Arizona State will look to make a hire that will keep the program competitive as the former two-time Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year joins the division for 2018.

According to CBS Sports senior college football writer Dennis Dodd, names to watch as the next ASU coach include Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, Vanderbilt coach and Phoenix native Derek Mason as well as Memphis coach Mike Norvell. 

