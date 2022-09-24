Who's Playing

No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State

Current Records: Utah 2-1; Arizona State 1-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah Utes will be on the road. Utah and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. The Utes won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.

When you finish with 225 more yards than your opponent like Utah did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the San Diego State Aztecs with a sharp 35-7 win. With Utah ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. Utah QB Cameron Rising was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 224 yards on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, ASU came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, falling 30-21. This was hardly the result ASU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 20.5 points over EMU heading into this matchup. The losing side was boosted by RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 16 carries.

This next contest looks promising for the Utes, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last week, where they covered a 21.5-point spread.

Utah is now 2-1 while ASU sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But ASU is even better: they haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last six games against Arizona State.