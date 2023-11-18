Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Arkansas State looks much better today on their home field. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Texas State 35-17. Arkansas State's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

Arkansas State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Texas State 6-4, Arkansas State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Arkansas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Arkansas State scored first but ultimately less than South Alabama in their matchup on Saturday. They took a 21-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Arkansas State has struggled against South Alabama recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 31-23 to Coastal Carolina.

Despite the defeat, Texas State got a solid performance out of Malik Hornsby, who rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas State's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Texas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Arkansas State's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Arkansas State couldn't quite finish off Texas State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 16-13. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Texas State is a 3.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Texas State.