3rd Quarter Report

Army already has more points against Coastal Carolina than they managed in total against Holy Cross last Saturday. Army has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coastal Carolina 28-14.

Army came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-3, Army 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Coastal Carolina was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Texas State by a score of 31-23.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Coastal Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ethan Vasko, who threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pinckney did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 81 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Coastal Carolina's defense and their four sacks. Will Whitson was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Army had just enough and edged Holy Cross out 17-14 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Army.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 7-3 and Army to 4-6.

Going forward, Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Chanticleers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Black Knights struggle in that department as they've been even better at 193.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.