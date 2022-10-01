Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ball State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-3; Ball State 1-3

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Scheumann Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Ball State was hampered by 85 penalty yards against the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. The Cardinals came up short against Georgia Southern, falling 34-23. A silver lining for Ball State was the play of WR Jayshon Jackson, who caught ten passes for one TD and 122 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jackson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 11 points for Ball State. K Ben VonGunten delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but NIU was not quite the Kentucky Wildcats' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Huskies took a 31-23 hit to the loss column. TE Tristen Tewes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched two receiving TDs.

NIU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Wildcats' offensive line to sack QB Will Levis five times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. Ball State is 1-1 after losses this year, the Huskies 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.49

Odds

The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Northern Illinois have won five out of their last seven games against Ball State.