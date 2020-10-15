Just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the Big 12's season. It's been about as unexpected as you could imagine, with Oklahoma and Texas now sitting at 2-2 after the Red River Showdown. Are the Sooners capable of getting out of their early season rut and going on a run? Or is an underdog like Iowa State or Oklahoma State really the league's best team?

There are a lot of questions for this conference as October roles on. The chaos has been par for the course in 2020 and now we're getting into the meat of the season. As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said repeatedly, disruptions can and probably will occur. The Big 12 has built in extra open weeks into its 10-game schedule to try AND accommodate said disruptions. Meanwhile, the Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 but could be moved back to Dec. 19.

Playing football in these conditions is a constantly evolving story. So here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 Big 12 college football season. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

Big 12 football schedule 2020

Games: 10



10 Format: Nine conference games, one nonconference game

Nine conference games, one nonconference game Byes: Two per team, plus Sept. 19

Two per team, plus Sept. 19 Start date: Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference)

Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference) Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Will there be fans? Attendance will be determined by each member institution in accordance with health ordinances

Big 12 COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing: Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday.

Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday. Additional precautions: EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games.

EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games. Face coverings: Required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines.

2020 Big 12 championship odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Oct. 15

Oklahoma +160

Iowa State +325

Oklahoma State +350

Texas +450

Kansas State +1200

West Virginia +1800

Kansas State: +4000

TCU +2000

Baylor +3000

Big 12 standings

Iowa State (3-0 in Big 12, 3-1 overall)

Kansas State (3-0, 3-1)

Oklahoma State (2-0, 3-0)

West Virginia (1-1, 2-1)

Baylor (1-1)

Oklahoma (1-2, 2-2)

Texas (1-2, 2-2)

TCU (1-2)

Kansas (0-2, 0-3)

Texas Tech (0-3, 1-3)

Complete 2020 Big 12 schedule, scores

Updated Big 12 standings after Week 5

Week 1 (Sept. 12)

No. 3 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0

West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31

Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23

Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33

No. 9 Texas 59, UTEP 3

No. 19 Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14

Week 2 (Sept. 19)

Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Week 3 (Sept. 26)

Baylor 47, Baylor 14

Iowa State 37, TCU 34

Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35

Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13

Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)

Week 4 (Oct. 3)

West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT)

Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7

Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21

TCU 33, Texas 31

Week 4 (Oct. 10)

Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (4OT)

Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15

Kansas State 21, TCU 14

Week 5 (Oct. 17)

Kansas at West Virginia -- Noon, FS1

Week 6 (Oct. 24)

Kansas at Kansas State, noon, FS1

Oklahoma at TCU, noon, ABC

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Week 7 (Oct. 31)

TCU at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Texas at Oklahoma State

Week 8 (Nov. 7)

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Week 9 (Nov. 14)

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

Week 10 (Nov. 21)

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Week 11 (Nov. 28)

Kansas State at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas

TCU at Kansas

Kansas State at Baylor

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Week 12 (Dec. 5)

Oklahoma State at Baylor

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Texas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at TCU