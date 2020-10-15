Just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the Big 12's season. It's been about as unexpected as you could imagine, with Oklahoma and Texas now sitting at 2-2 after the Red River Showdown. Are the Sooners capable of getting out of their early season rut and going on a run? Or is an underdog like Iowa State or Oklahoma State really the league's best team?
There are a lot of questions for this conference as October roles on. The chaos has been par for the course in 2020 and now we're getting into the meat of the season. As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said repeatedly, disruptions can and probably will occur. The Big 12 has built in extra open weeks into its 10-game schedule to try AND accommodate said disruptions. Meanwhile, the Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 but could be moved back to Dec. 19.
Playing football in these conditions is a constantly evolving story. So here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 Big 12 college football season. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.
Big 12 football schedule 2020
- Games: 10
- Format: Nine conference games, one nonconference game
- Byes: Two per team, plus Sept. 19
- Start date: Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference)
- Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Will there be fans? Attendance will be determined by each member institution in accordance with health ordinances
Big 12 COVID-19 testing plans
- Coronavirus testing: Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday.
- Additional precautions: EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games.
- Face coverings: Required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines.
2020 Big 12 championship odds
Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Oct. 15
- Oklahoma +160
- Iowa State +325
- Oklahoma State +350
- Texas +450
- Kansas State +1200
- West Virginia +1800
- Kansas State: +4000
- TCU +2000
- Baylor +3000
Big 12 standings
Iowa State (3-0 in Big 12, 3-1 overall)
Kansas State (3-0, 3-1)
Oklahoma State (2-0, 3-0)
West Virginia (1-1, 2-1)
Baylor (1-1)
Oklahoma (1-2, 2-2)
Texas (1-2, 2-2)
TCU (1-2)
Kansas (0-2, 0-3)
Texas Tech (0-3, 1-3)
Complete 2020 Big 12 schedule, scores
Updated Big 12 standings after Week 5
Week 1 (Sept. 12)
No. 3 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0
West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31
Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23
Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33
No. 9 Texas 59, UTEP 3
No. 19 Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14
Week 2 (Sept. 19)
Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
Week 3 (Sept. 26)
Baylor 47, Baylor 14
Iowa State 37, TCU 34
Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35
Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)
Week 4 (Oct. 3)
West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT)
Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30
Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7
Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21
TCU 33, Texas 31
Week 4 (Oct. 10)
Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (4OT)
Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15
Kansas State 21, TCU 14
Week 5 (Oct. 17)
Kansas at West Virginia -- Noon, FS1
Week 6 (Oct. 24)
Kansas at Kansas State, noon, FS1
Oklahoma at TCU, noon, ABC
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., FOX
Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Week 7 (Oct. 31)
TCU at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas State at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Texas at Oklahoma State
Week 8 (Nov. 7)
Baylor at Iowa State
Kansas at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Texas Tech at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Week 9 (Nov. 14)
Baylor at Texas Tech
TCU at West Virginia
Week 10 (Nov. 21)
Kansas State at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Week 11 (Nov. 28)
Kansas State at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Week 12 (Dec. 5)
Oklahoma State at Baylor
West Virginia at Iowa State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Texas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at TCU