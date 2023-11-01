The Big 12 prepares to enter a new reality in 2024. On Wednesday, the conference released its scheduling matrix for the next four years (2024-2027) featuring opponent lists for each team. The new schedule ensures each of the 16 teams in the continuing conference will play one other at home and on the road at least once over the four-year period.

Unlike other conferences, the Big 12 only plans to maintain four permanent rivalries: Baylor-TCU, Arizona-Arizona State, BYU-Utah and Kansas-Kansas State. The schedule also prioritizes geography with a conference that stretches across three time zones with matchups built to try to minimize travel disruption. The Big 12 will maintain a nine-game conference schedule.

"As we look towards the future of this conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "I'm grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced -- the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come."

The league has gone through a major facelift over the last two years. UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU entered the league over the summer and ended the full round-robin schedule, which existed for more than a decade. Now, Texas and Oklahoma depart, but Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State prepare to enter in 2024 after a mass departure from the Pac-12.

When the league shrunk to 10 teams, the Big 12 became the first power conference to return to a non-divisional setup. Despite growing to 16, the conference will still operate without divisions, and the top two teams in the conference will face off in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Big 12 football schedules (2024-2027)

