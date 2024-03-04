The Big Ten announced its schedule for the league's coaches for this summer's media days, the first featuring 18 teams with the additions of four Pac-12 defectors: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Over three days beginning on July 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, faces familiar and new will take to the podium to address their teams and, assuredly, the national storylines that make college football a year-round sport.

Among the chief storylines will be Ohio State. Ryan Day faces a lot of pressure to win this season after falling behind Michigan in the conference pecking order. He went all in, with several staff changes -- including the unprecedented hiring of Chip Kelly from UCLA -- and roster additions through the transfer portal that make the Buckeyes seem like a national title contender.

Meanwhile, can Michigan keep its dynasty going under first-year coach Sherrone Moore? The Wolverines have won three straight Big Ten titles and reached the top of the mountain in 2023, but coach Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers and Moore is stepping into his first head coaching role at any level.

Moore is one of five first-year coaches at this year's media days, joining Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Michigan State's Jonathan Smith, Washington's Jedd Fisch and UCLA's DeShaun Foster. (Northwestern's David Braun served as the interim coach in 2023.)

Here's the full schedule for 2024 Big Ten Media Days:

Tuesday, July 23

Illinois -- Bret Bielema

Northwestern -- David Braun

Ohio State -- Ryan Day

Purdue -- Ryan Walters

Rutgers -- Greg Schiano

Wisconsin -- Luke Fickell

Wednesday, July 24

Iowa -- Kirk Ferentz

Michigan State -- Jonathan Smith

Nebraska -- Matt Rhule

Penn State -- James Franklin

UCLA -- DeShaun Foster

USC -- Lincoln Riley

Thursday, July 25

Indiana -- Curt Cignetti

Maryland -- Mike Locksley

Michigan -- Sherrone Moore

Minnesota -- P.J. Fleck

Oregon -- Dan Lanning

Washington -- Jedd Fisch