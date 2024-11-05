Today is the NFL trade deadline. No such thing exists in college sports -- though we do have two transfer portal windows, including an upcoming winter period that you should be prepared for. The reasons college programs cannot execute trades is plainly obvious, so instead of the tired practice of making pretend trades without the non-employee's consent, today we're instead naming the biggest "need" for each top 10 team as the second half of the season forges on.

Warning: There are some surprises.

1. Oregon: Interior OL

The Ducks are loaded with a solid overall team and talent on both sides of the ball. Guards Nishad Strother and Marcus Harper II are both solid players, but if I had to pick a weaker position group, it would be them. Strother is stiff in the hips, a lunger, and top-heavy in pass protection. He is often caught with his weight forward and struggles with athletic linebackers and defensive tackles, as well as in movement. However, he is a good run blocker, performed well last week against Michigan's dynamic defensive tackle duo, and stays on his blocks to root people out.

Harper's pass protection issues are more mental than physical; he seems confused at times about assignments and is often beaten when he pulls as a power pass blocker. In the run game, he struggles to sustain his blocks and faces similar issues with combo blocks. Oregon does a good job of mixing up drops and moving the pocket to help out, and Dillion Gabriel's quick release and athleticism extend plays.

A coach told me this summer they were concerned about OL depth if any starters were injured, and I agree -- it would make their national championship hopes more difficult.

2. Georgia: Tight end

Georgia has the most stacked roster in the country by a wide margin. Although I was tempted to put turnover-prone quarterback Carson Beck as its biggest weakness, I chose the tight end group of Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Benjamin Yurosek. All three are talented players, but replacing Brock Bowers -- the best tight end I've seen in my lifetime -- has not gone well.

Yurosek has been a disappointment with only three catches in eight games. Delp has been inconsistent as a blocker and has underdelivered in the passing game with nine catches for 120 yards and zero touchdowns, 22 yards after contact, and both a drop and a fumble. Luckie has been the best of the bunch with 13 catches for 183 yards, three touchdowns and a fumble. He's also a better blocker than he's given credit for. The Bulldogs need this position to be better.

3. Ohio State: Left tackle

Ohio State's tight end room might be worse than its left tackle position, but the receivers can help cover the gap. All-American guard Donovan Jackson stepped in last week and competed well in a tough spot, and he will likely start for the rest of the season after both the starting and backup tackles were injured and ruled out. Jackson is an excellent guard and multi-year starter for the Buckeyes, but it may take time for him to adjust to left tackle, which he hasn't played since high school. He will do well as a run blocker, but leaving him on an island in pass protection, as Ohio State did on third down last week, could spell trouble against elite defenders like Abdul Carter.

OSU will need to help Jackson by chipping with tight ends and backs or sliding protection his way. Jackson's versatility to move to tackle could help his draft stock in a pinch.

4. Miami: Defensive back

Miami's secondary has been a work in progress with both positive and negative moments. Safety Jaden Harris and corners Jadais Richard and Daryl Porter Jr. have struggled the most this season. Harris has been targeted 18 times, allowing 10 catches for 95 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and two penalties. He has been solid in run support, showing physicality. Richard has played press coverage on about half his snaps and allowed 27 catches for 378 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with three penalties; he's now expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Porter has allowed 32 catches for 391 yards and one touchdown with three penalties, but his stats are misleading as he often shadows receivers and is rarely in press coverage.

The Canes are expected to get Damari Brown back soon, which could be a boost heading into the College Football Playoff. While there's room for improvement, Miami's secondary will need to elevate its play as competition gets tougher.

5. Texas: Quarterback

Few people expected Quinn Ewers to be the weak link for Texas, but he has been average at best and missed two games with an oblique injury. I also think he's in his head somewhat and just has not looked like the same guy since returning from that oblique injury three weeks ago. At the risk of absolutely inflaming my alma mater, I'm saying quarterback is Texas' biggest need, even with talented Arch Manning behind Ewers.

Ewers benefits from Steve Sarkisian's play-calling, which creates space and mismatches, but his stats are a product of Sarkisian's scheme and are mostly underwhelming for a team with such talent. He's completing 69% of his passes, averaging 231.5 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Concerningly, his average yards per attempt is less than 7.5, with most of his yards coming after the catch. The staff doesn't seem to trust him to go deep, and the preseason loss of running back CJ Baxter has impacted Texas' play-action game, reducing its play-action rate by 10% from last year. Ewers also isn't a running threat, with two fumbles on 12 attempts, and defenses can play 11-on-10 without having to account for him. Ewers will need to improve quickly as Texas faces quality opponents like Texas A&M and playoff-level defenses. The Longhorns have the skill talent and defense to win a national championship. I am worried quarterback will hold them back.

6. Penn State: Wide receiver

Penn State's passing game has slightly improved this season, but it still lacks a difference-maker at wide receiver. Nobody has the ability to create space or separation.

Transfer Julian Fleming has been a disappointment with 11 catches for 152 yards, three drops, and zero touchdowns. Liam Clifford, averaging fewer than two catches per game, has 14 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown. Omari Evans has flashed big-play potential but is only seeing about one reception per game. PSU's leading receiver, Harrison Wallace III, has 24 catches for 395 yards and two touchdowns, placing him 40th in the Big Ten. Recruiting top talent at wideout is challenging when receivers aren't utilized heavily, but the team's strong run game and defense have kept the Nittany Lions competitive. Where are the Jahan Dotsons and KJ Hamlers of the world?

7. Tennessee: Offensive tackle

Tennessee's offensive line has struggled, especially the offensive tackles. Lance Heard, a transfer with limited film from LSU, was expected to be a standout at left tackle but has struggled mightily. He's missed two games and has given up 14 pressures and two penalties, appearing heavy and unathletic. Right tackle John Campbell Jr. has nine penalties, 11 pressures allowed, and difficulty with inside moves and power rushers. Campbell is a better run blocker, effective at pulling, and plays through the whistle. This week, the Vols face Georgia's formidable defensive front. Uh-oh.

8. Indiana: Tight end

Indiana has been a surprise team this season, with its roster exceeding expectations. If I had to pick a position of need, it would be tight end. Zach Horton has been solid, with 16 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns. James Bomba, primarily a blocker, has missed three games and has only one catch. While not dynamic, these tight ends have been reliable and dependable for moving the chains. But on a team without any real flaws, I wonder if a game-changing tight end could be the difference in a Big Ten Championship race.

The Cougars have been solid on both sides of the ball but could benefit from a dominant edge rusher to elevate their defense. They have only 13 sacks this season, ranking 101st nationally, with linebacker Jack Kelly leading the team at four sacks. While Kelly rushes off the edge at times, the defense would be significantly stronger with a true edge threat like an Ezekiel Ansah (throwback).

Tyler Batty has been disruptive, playing both as a 4i and on the edge with 23 pressures generated, but he has struggled to finish, recording just one sack. Isaiah Bagnah has produced similar results, generating 14 pressures with only one sack. BYU primarily bases its defense out of a three-man front, which doesn't aid in pass-rushing, and while John Nelson has been solid, he operates more effectively as an interior threat.

BYU ranks sixth in the conference in total defense but sits at 11th in sacks -- a concern as it faces higher-caliber talent. This lack of a consistent edge presence could pose challenges down the road if it secures a playoff berth.

10. Notre Dame: Left tackle

Notre Dame's offensive tackles are not excelling, which was expected after losing Joe Alt and Blake Fisher to the NFL. The Irish have been forced to start true freshman Anthonie Knapp after Charles Jagusah's fall camp injury. Knapp has allowed 14 pressures, four sacks, and five penalties, though he shows promise for the future. With the College Football Playoff on the line, Knapp's inexperience could become an issue against top-tier edge rushers, but these reps should pay off for him next season.

