USC quarterback Caleb Williams will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, a former Heisman Trophy winner and unanimous All-American, has long been seen as the favorite to go off the board at No. 1 overall.

He is the No. 2 player in CBS Sports' 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings behind Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but all three draft experts -- Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards -- have Williams as the consensus No. 1 pick in their latest mock drafts. The Chicago Bears currently hold the first pick.

After winning the Heisman as a sophomore in 2022, Williams returned to USC in 2023 and finished the year with 3,633 yards passing and 30 touchdowns through the air while rushing for another 11 touchdowns. He did not play in USC's Holiday Bowl win against ACC runner-up Louisville, though he was the starter in all 12 of the Trojans' regular season games.

Williams spent his entire collegiate career playing under coach and quarterback guru Lincoln Riley. Williams signed with Oklahoma when Riley was coach in 2021 and started a handful of games for the Sooners before following Riley to Los Angeles. In his first year with the Trojans, he set single-season records for total offense (4,919 yards), most total touchdowns scored (52), most passing yards (4,537) and most touchdowns passes (42) en route to the Heisman.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.