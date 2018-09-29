Clemson vs. Syracuse score: No. 3 Tigers survive upset bid late but lose QB Trevor Lawrence

No. 3 Clemson lost star freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to injury late in the second half and nearly gave up first place in the ACC Atlantic, but redshirt freshman Chase Brice entered the game and led the Tigers to a narrow 27-23 win at home one year after Syracuse upset Clemson in a similar situation up in the Carrier Dome.

Brice went 7-for-13 passing for 83 yards, spending most of the second half handing off to Clemson's running backs, the leader of which was a monstrous performance by sophomore Travis Etienne, who topped out at 203 yards from 27 carries with two touchdowns. Brice came up big with a fourth-down completion and a first-down scramble on the final drive, leading to a touchdown that allowed the defense to melt the clock away and seal the win for the Tigers.

"How about Chase Brice? How about that offensive line and that run game? The defense gave them some shots," coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN after the game. "We were telling him he was ready for this, to trust his instincts and stay focused on what he's supposed to do each play and to find joy in the moment."

Clemson staved off an upset against Syracuse, a team that got the better of the Tigers in 2017, but the loss of Lawrence to injury also revealed how much Clemson would (and already does) miss Kelly Bryant, who was similarly injured in this matchup last year.

Swinney spoke extensively this week about the emotions packed into the decision to sit Bryant, doing so at a time in the year that would also give him the opportunity to redshirt the season and preserve a year of eligibility should he decide to transfer after the fall. Bryant not only responded with an intention to do just that but did so with comments to reporters claiming he felt like the decision was a "slap in the face."

Before the season, Swinney made a point to tell anyone who asked he was comfortable going and competing for a championship with all three of his quarterbacks. Some of that might have been coach-talk for July, but those who covered Brice coming out of high school saw a valuable prospect who brought depth to Clemson's quarterback room.

That depth is being tested now with Bryant gone. When Lawrence was knocked out of the game, Brice's ability to step up and make a tough throw became the measure of success for Clemson's offense. In the third quarter, Syracuse loaded up the line of scrimmage and left its cornerbacks in one-on-one matchups on the outside. Few defenses would consider such a game plan against the likes of Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and Amari Rodgers, but things were different with Brice under center.

According to Clemson, Bryant is still enrolled at the school. Lawrence might be healthy and ready to get back on the field next week, but if not, there might be an opportunity for the events of the past week to be reversed. Right now, Clemson is not in a position where it can win a national championship without Lawrence. Bryant at least has gotten the Tigers to the playoffs, and having him back in the room would make the chances of a scare like Saturday less likely.