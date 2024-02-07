National Signing Day 2024 is upon us as Wednesday begins the late signing period for prospects in the 2024 cycle. The headlining decision has already been made as five-star athlete Terry Bussey stuck with his Texas A&M commitment and will be signing with the Aggies on Wednesday. He chose the Aggies over late pushes from LSU and Georgia, giving new A&M head coach Mike Elko a big win in his first offseason in College Station.

Top college football prospects to watch for National Signing Day 2024

With Bussey off the board, all eyes turn to Bethel-Roman, and the Aggies could pull off the sweep. Bethel-Roman signed with Arkansas in December but was released form his NLI when Arkansas receiver coach Kenny Guiton left for the same position at Wisconsin.

Now he'll sign another NLI in the late signing period, and the Aggies are one of the teams contending for him, with Baylor largely viewed as the top competition. Bethel-Roman is the No. 134 prospect, the No. 27 receiver and the No. 24 player from Texas in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Find out more about Bethel-Roman's decision right here.

Matt Rhule is looking to add to his top-20 recruiting class as well. The Cornhuskers are battling UCLA for three-star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite, who is deciding on Wednesday. They also added three-star safety Kahmir Prescott, who will sign on Wednesday. Find out more about Nebraska's NSD outlook right here.

At Alabama, it seems to be just a formality that they'll get NLIs from five-star receiver Ryan Williams and four-star edge rusher Noah Carter. New coach Kalen DeBoer's class ranks second in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, just a touch behind Georgia and ahead of Oregon, Miami and Ohio State. Here's the latest from 247Sports on Alabama's NSD.

