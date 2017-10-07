College football on CBS Sports Network: Watch Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Navy

Saturday on CBS Sports Network features a quadruple header, including the first part of the famed Commander-in-Chief Trophy between Air Force and Navy. The 2-2 Eastern Michigan Eagles are also trying to make their way back to their second bowl appearance in as many years as they open their division schedule with some MACtion against the Toledo Rockets. The Rockets are currently 3-1, good for second in the MAC West, trailing only Western Michigan.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines: The MAC West is shaping up to be an extremely intriguing division. With Toledo currently 3-1, it is putting that record on the line to play Eastern Michigan. The Eagles have been riding a high from their bowl appearance last season, but that honeymoon is fading quickly. EMU has lost its last two games to Ohio and Kentucky by a combined 11 points. EMU will try to right the ship within its division as it tries to knock Toledo down a peg. The Rockets predictably dropped their first game of the season to the Miami Hurricanes 52-30, but they will take their 3-1 record into division play.

Air Force vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: The first of three games for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, Air Force and Navy will square off on Saturday. Navy is heavily favored to win as it takes a 4-0 record into its home stadium against Air Force. Air Force's 1-3 record isn't entirely indicative of how it's played so far this year -- going up against teams like Michigan and San Diego State tends to mess with a team's record -- but when a team lives and dies by the triple option, it tends to make comeback factors nonexistent. Air Force will play again for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy against Army on Nov. 4, and Navy will try to claim the trophy against Army on Dec. 9.

SMU vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Houston has been a pleasant surprise this season, going 3-1 so far in the post-Tom Herman era. The Cougars beat Arizona with their one loss coming to a very talented Texas Tech team. However, winning games out of conference isn't enough. SMU is 4-1 and a divisional opponent for Houston, making this a very interesting (and important) game outside of the Power Five. Both teams will be trying to keep pace with Navy in the American West, and a win in this game would go a long way towards doing just taht. Houston has won a pair of close games already this season, and this game should be a tightly contested one throughout. SMU scores a lot, and the stout Houston defense will have its work cut out for it.

Hawaii vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Hawaii and Nevada will close out Saturday's slate of games as the 0-5 Wolf Pack will be playing the 2-3 Rainbow Warriors. Both teams have had rough starts to their seasons, but a win on Saturday may at least slightly right the ship. Nevada has had a nightmare schedule, playing against Northwestern, Toledo, Washington State and Fresno State for four of its five losses, whereas Hawaii has seen losses to UCLA, Wyoming and Colorado State. Safe within the confines of their conference, Hawaii and Nevada will try to get a leg up moving forward.