College football recruiting: Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL veteran star, commits to FAU
There's another Frank Gore coming through the ranks
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is entering his 15th year in the NFL, and playing with his son is indeed a possibility for the ageless former Miami Hurricanes star. Frank Gore Jr., a 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back out of Killian High School in Miami, committed to play college football at FAU on Twitter on Thursday night.
The three-star prospect in the class of 2020 chose the Owls over Chattanooga, Southern Miss, Kentucky and others. Here are some of his highlights from his junior season in 2018.
The younger Gore will have big shoes to fill. Prior to his father's prolific NFL career, he had a phenomenal three seasons with the 'Canes. Gore Sr. rushed for 1,975 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 225 receiving yards from 2001-04. He sat out the 2002 season with a torn ACL. The elder Gore was a part of the 2001 national championship team -- widely considered to be one of the greatest college football teams of all time. He was the leading rusher for the Hurricanes in 2004 with 945 yards and eight touchdowns.
Needless to say, Gore Jr. has some lofty expectations to live up to with the Owls. If he develops into a star under coach Lane Kiffin, he might get to play with his dad in the NFL one day. After all, there always seems to be a place for Gore Sr. to sign every offseason.
