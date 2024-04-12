The finalists have been jostling in pursuit of Husan Longstreet, the nation's top uncommitted quarterback, in the weeks leading up to the fast-approaching finish line.

As the dynamic prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial prepares to reveal a college choice Sunday, perhaps it's appropriate that the crowded battle has dwindled to a quartet of contenders.

"Four is my favorite number," Longstreet said. "It's the age I began playing football, it's what I wear on my jersey, so I thought it would be a cool touch to have the number four in every part of the decision date."

Nothing that the state's No. 1 prospect and nation's No. 28 overall player does is by chance. After securing his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals at the Los Angeles Regional last month and thus checking off a big item on the offseason to-do list, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Longstreet quickly turned his attention to recruiting and hit the road for visits.

It's a process that Longstreet has not taken lightly, according to Centennial pass game coordinator and former star quarterback Anthony Catalano.

"It's been really interesting to see what he truly values and in how many ways he's broken down these schools," said Catalano, who signed with Southern Utah as part of the 2016 class. "The questions he asks when he's inside the coaches' offices are really far from what most 17-year-old kids are probably thinking about.

"Husan has very, very high football intelligence. He loves the game and, in his free time, I don't think he does anything else. We've actually tried to get him into other things, and at times he probably needs to get away, but he's super competitive. You don't get to see that much from him on the field because he is kind of quiet, but he's always so locked in. He just wants to win."

A victor will soon be crowned. The list of suitors for Longstreet's signature features finalists Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M, among other admirers.

