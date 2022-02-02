While the race is tight for No. 1 among the Class of 2022 team rankings, Texas A&M is in the driver's seat and expected to cruise to that designation by the time 2022 National Signing Day comes to a close Wednesday. With six five-star and 18 four-star commitments entering the conclusion of the cycle, TAMU leads Alabama and Georgia for the top spot.

Signing day concludes Wednesday, though it's possible more commitments could trickle in through the end of the week. But it is unlikely to take that long to conclude that the Aggies will prevail with the top team. Why, exactly? Because Texas A&M is not only set to lock up the No. 1 class in 2022 but perhaps the highest-rated recruiting class of all-time.

Outside of those three SEC powers, Ohio State and Texas round out the top five entering the day. Meanwhile, major programs with new coaches like Florida, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and USC will all be attempting to close their transitional classes strong. Among that group, only the Sooners enter the day in the top 10, while the Gators and Tigers will attempt to make moves from the bottom of the top 20.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us through the end of the day as these rankings continue to change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

